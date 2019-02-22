Log in
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

(FJV)
Fidelity Japan Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

02/22/2019

22 February 2019

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 December 2018 will commence on 22 February 2019 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 26 March 2019.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846


© PRNewswire 2019
