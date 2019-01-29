Log in
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (FJV)
Fidelity Japan Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/29/2019 | 08:10am EST

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS 

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1. Name of the issuer

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC 		2. State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(I) AND (III)
3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

DOMINIC ZIEGLER		 4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

N/A
5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1


PERSON NAMED IN 3. ABOVE		 6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH
7. Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

NOMINEE SHAREHOLDER 		8. State the nature of the transaction



PURCHASE OF SHARES
9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

2,000 SHARES 		10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

LESS THAN 0.01
11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

N/A		 12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

N/A
13. Price per share or value of transaction

129.45 PENCE PER SHARE		 14. Date and place of transaction

28 JANUARY 2019, TOKYO
15. Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

2,000 SHARES (LESS THAN 0.01 %)		 16. Date issuer informed of transaction



29 JANUARY 2019

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17. Date of grant
 		 18. Period during which or date on which exercisable
19. Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option
 		 20. Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)
21. Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise 22. Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification
23. Any additional information
 		 24. Name of contact and telephone number for queries

NATALIA DE SOUSA
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF
FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL
COMPANY SECRETARY
01737 836 846

   

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

NATALIA DE SOUSA,  FOR FIL INVESTMENTS  INTERNATIONAL, COMPANY SECRETARY

Date of notification              29 JANUARY 2019                                                           

Notes:  This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DTR 3.3.

(1)   An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.

(2)   An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 23 and 24.

(3)   An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.

(4)   An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.


