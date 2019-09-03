Log in
Fidelity Japan Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/03/2019

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces today that on 2 September 2019 the Company bought into Treasury 10,178 of its own shares at a price of 151.4913 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 136,161,695 of which 2,150,630 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 134,011,065.

The above figure (134,011,065) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846


