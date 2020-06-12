Fidelity Minerals : Early Warning News Release

Log in
06/12 03:12:13 pm
0.05 CAD   +25.00%
05:53pFIDELITY MINERALS : Early Warning Report
PU
05:53pFIDELITY MINERALS : Early Warning News Release
PU
05:53pFIDELITY MINERALS : Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing
PU
Early Warning News Release

06/12/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

Early Warning News Release

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 4, 2020 - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) (the "Acquiror") announces that on June 3, 2020 it acquired ownership of an additional 4,000,000 units (the "Units") of Fidelity Minerals Corp. (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate consideration of $100,000 pursuant to a non-brokeredprivate placement (the "Acquisition"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.05 per share until June 3, 2020.

Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned an aggregate of 8,974,230 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 28.26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. As a result of the Acquisition, the Acquiror owns a total of 12,974,230 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 31.31% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer, on an undiluted basis. The Acquiror also owns warrants exercisable to acquire up to 6,246,000 common shares of the Issuer. If the Acquiror was to exercise all of its warrants, it would then own 19,220,230 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 46.38% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis, assuming that no further common shares of the Issuer have been issued.

The securities acquired by the Acquiror will be held for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used by the Issuer for general working capital.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-OverBid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the Acquiror's early warning report will be available on the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

The Issuer's head office is located at 1201 - 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3Z3

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Fidelity Minerals Corp. published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 21:52:02 UTC
