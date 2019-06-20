Fidelity NASDAQ Comp Index Trk Stk ETF : ® Nasdaq Composite Index® Tracking Stock Fund Declares Distribution

Fidelity Investments® announced today that the Fidelity® Nasdaq Composite Index® Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ: ONEQ) will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share from net investment income. The dividend will be paid on June 26, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 24, 2019. The ex-dividend date is June 21, 2019.

