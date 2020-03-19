FGL Holdings : Announces Expiration of "Go-Shop Period"

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) ("F&G") today announced the expiration of the 40-day "go-shop period" provided for under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which F&G will be acquired by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF"). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, F&G and its subsidiaries were permitted to actively solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 18, 2020 (the "go-shop period").

During the go-shop period, F&G and its financial advisor, Credit Suisse, solicited 42 potential acquirers. Despite these efforts, F&G did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals during the go-shop period.

Immediately following the expiration of the go-shop period and pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, F&G became subject to customary "no-shop" restrictions on its ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties and to provide non-public information to and engage in discussions or negotiations with third parties regarding alternative acquisition proposals, subject to certain customary exceptions.

The transaction with FNF is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory clearances and approval by F&G shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements relating to F&G, including statements relating to the Merger Agreement and related matters. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond F&G's and FNF's control, that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of F&G and FNF, respectively. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ include, without limitation: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against F&G or FNF following the announcement of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of F&G or other conditions to closing in the Merger Agreement; (4) delays in obtaining or the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (including approval from insurance regulators) required to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement; (5) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement or could otherwise cause the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement to fail to close; (6) the risk that the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement disrupt current plans and operations of F&G or FNF as a result of the announcement thereof; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the management of F&G and FNF to grow and manage growth their respective businesses profitably and to retain their key employees; (8) costs related to the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the risk that the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement will not qualify for their intended tax treatment; (11) adverse legal and regulatory developments or determinations or adverse changes in, or interpretations of, U.S. or other foreign laws, rules or regulations, including tax laws, rules and regulations, that could delay or prevent completion of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, cause the terms of such transactions to be modified or change the anticipated tax consequences of such transactions; (12) the possibility that F&G or FNF may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, as well as the impact on the business, operations, results of operations and trading prices of the shares of F&G and FNF arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak; and (13) other risks and uncertainties identified in F&G's and FNF's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). F&G cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Neither F&G nor FNF undertakes or accepts any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law.

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It:

This press release relates to a proposed transaction between FNF and F&G, which may become the subject of a registration statement and relevant solicitation materials filed by FNF with the SEC. This press release is not a substitute for the registration statement and relevant solicitation materials that FNF may file with the SEC or any other documents which FNF may send to its or F&G's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully and entirely read the registration statement and relevant solicitation materials and all other relevant documents, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, if and when they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. All such documents, if filed, would be available free of charge at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). In addition, documents would be available for free from F&G by contacting Jamie Lillis, Managing Director, Solebury Trout, 203-428-3223, jlillis@soleburytrout.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About FGL Holdings

FGL Holdings-the F&G family of insurance companies-is committed to helping Americans prepare for and live comfortably in their retirement. Through its subsidiaries, F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products. FGL Holdings, domiciled in the Cayman Islands, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FG. For more information, please visit www.fglife.bm.

