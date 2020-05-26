Fidelity National Financial : And FGL Holdings Announce Receipt of Regulatory Approvals And Anticipated Closing Date For Merger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ("FNF") (NYSE: FNF) and FGL Holdings ("F&G") (NYSE: FG) today announced that FNF has received all regulatory approvals and clearances necessary to close the transaction under the previously announced merger agreement pursuant to which FNF will acquire F&G.

The anticipated closing date for the transaction is June 1, 2020, assuming that F&G shareholders approve the merger and related proposals at the F&G extraordinary general meeting scheduled to be held virtually on May 29, 2020, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary conditions at the closing. As previously announced, the deadline for F&G shareholders to elect the form of merger consideration they wish to receive is 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About FGL Holdings

FGL Holdings-the F&G family of insurance companies-is committed to helping Americans prepare for and live comfortably in their retirement. Through its subsidiaries, F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products. FGL Holdings, domiciled in the Cayman Islands, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FG. For more information, please visit www.fglife.bm.

