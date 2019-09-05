Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fidelity National Financial Inc    FNF

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC

(FNF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. : to Present at Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) today announced that it will present at the Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.  A live webcast will be available on FNF's investor relations website at fnf.com.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.  FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.  More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in integrating acquisitions; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FNF - G

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-inc-to-present-at-barclays-2019-global-financial-services-conference-300912640.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIA
04:16pFIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. : to Present at Barclays 2019 Global Financial..
PR
07/23FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
07/17STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 20..
PR
07/16FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/16FNF GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/16FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : FNF Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $0...
PR
07/16FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31
PR
06/24FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Co..
PR
06/13FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
06/13FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group