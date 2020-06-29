Fidelity National Financial : Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2019 Sustainability Report. This initial report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's policies, strategies, initiatives, and related performance.

Highlights from the 2019 Report:

FNF fosters an inclusive workplace by welcoming all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identification

10% of the FNF Board of Directors, 25% of FNF's Executive Team, and 66% of our workforce are women

Corporate Governance Guidelines for selecting new directors includes considering a diversity of age, gender, nationality, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation

80% of FNF's Board of Directors are independent from management

Board focus on good governance practices, which promote the long-term interests of FNF shareholders and support accountability of the Company's board of directors and management

Women in Leadership program encourages and promotes women into active leadership roles

Local operations donate thousands of hours annually to serve their communities, including feeding the hungry, volunteering at hometown charitable organizations, and fundraising for philanthropic efforts

Launch of Digital Strategy Initiative promoting sustainability through paperless technology programs

Increased electronic payment processing, significantly reducing paper waste

Deployment of Energy Star compliant technology in majority of data centers

Reduction of environmental impact through energy efficiency, water conservation and waste management

"At FNF we're committed to upholding our Company's core values, which inspire us to do our best each day, driving sustainability within FNF and the communities in which we operate," commented FNF Chief Executive Officer, Randy Quirk. "With the issuance of our inaugural Sustainability Report we are continuing to lead by example. At FNF we believe that building a sustainable business means being transparent about our business practices, corporate governance, and commitment to environmental stewardship."

Access to the 2019 Sustainability Report.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

