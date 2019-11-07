Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fidelity National Information Services    FIS

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES

(FIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fidelity National Information Services : Apple Bank Looks to the Future With Hosted Core Banking Platform from FIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:02am EST

 

 Key facts

  • New York State-chartered savings bank chooses FIS IBS banking platform as part of a core transformation program to support its continued growth.
  • FIS’ core solution will enable the bank to provide a consistent, modern banking experience across its multiple channels.
  • The FIS platform features rich digital services with robust analytics and reporting capabilities, as well as an open architecture for easy integration with third-party solutions.

FIS™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today that Apple Bank is moving to a hosted modern core banking platform from FIS as part of a major core transformation program to support its continued growth.

With 79 branches and assets of more than $15 billion, Apple Bank is the second-largest state-chartered savings bank in New York State. Throughout its more than 150-year history, the bank has prided itself on providing high-quality, personalized products and services to its customers in New York City and surrounding communities.

To serve the changing needs of its customers into the future, Apple Bank wanted to modernize its existing in-house system with a modern core banking platform that would give it greater flexibility to quickly bring new products to market. The savings bank chose FIS’ hosted IBS core solution to provide a consistent, modern banking experience across its mobile, ATM and branch channels.

Featuring rich digital services along with robust analytics and reporting capabilities, the FIS core platform will enable Apple Bank to better understand and meet customer needs while streamlining and reducing costs. Because of its open architecture, the FIS core solution will allow the bank to integrate third-party solutions as part of its innovation strategy.

“We are reimagining our core platform to create a modern, integrated solution for our customers,” said Steven Bush, CEO and Chairman of Apple Bank.

Added Aditya Kishore, EVP and Chief Technology Officer of Apple Bank: “It’s all about the experience. We chose the FIS IBS core banking platform because it enables us to deliver that consistent, seamless customer experience.”

“Over its long history, Apple Bank has succeeded by staying close to its customers and adapting to their needs,” said Rob Lee, head of Digital and Banking at FIS. “We are confident that our new system will provide Apple Bank with the technology platform it needs to support its growth well into the future.”

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMAT
08:02aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Apple Bank Looks to the Future With Hoste..
BU
11/06FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Earns Top Spot in Chartis RiskTech100..
BU
11/05FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
11/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Adecco, Pandora, Samsung
11/05FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Q3 2019 Earnings Supplemental Data
PU
11/05FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
11/05FIDELITY NATIONAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
11/05FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC :  FIS Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
11/04FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS to develop 300,000 square-foot headqu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 665 M
EBIT 2019 1 667 M
Net income 2019 828 M
Debt 2019 16 102 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 67,8x
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
EV / Sales2019 9,05x
EV / Sales2020 7,02x
Capitalization 80 445 M
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 149,04  $
Last Close Price 130,89  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary A. Norcross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Ferris Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Information Officer
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES28.90%80 445
ADYEN N.V.35.78%21 163
WORLDLINE30.69%11 109
SIMCORP43.63%3 756
HYPOPORT AG85.22%1 900
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC25.41%1 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group