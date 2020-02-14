Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Again Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

Key facts

Financial technology leader FIS™ (NYSE: FIS) has again been named a Best Place to Work for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

FIS received a perfect score of 100 percent on the foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which included its most stringent criteria to date. The CEI is the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. FIS is one of 686 businesses that earned top marks this year.

“FIS is fundamentally committed to the idea that having a diverse, inclusive employee base is key to our ability to innovate and deliver the best products and solutions for our clients,” said Gary Norcross, FIS Chairman, President and CEO, who is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge on behalf of the company. “We are proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our efforts to foster an inclusive workplace environment where everyone’s views are valued and our employees are empowered to thrive and reach their full potential.”

The 2020 CEI evaluated companies on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, including non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

