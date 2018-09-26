Log in
Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Earns Top Overall Risk Management Ranking in Asia Risk Magazine

09/26/2018 | 12:01am CEST

FIS™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today that it took home the first place ranking for Overall Risk Management in the Asia Risk Awards 2018. This was the second year in a row that FIS earned the top spot.

Judged by readers of Asia Risk Magazine, a leading publication for risk management professionals in the Asia-Pacific region, the Asia Risk Awards recognize providers of risk management and compliance solutions.

FIS also earned first place ranking in Operational Risk Management, Enterprise-Wide Risk Management and Trading Systems-Hedge Accounting.

“The Asia Risk Awards represent the many voices within our industry, and this win reflects their vote of confidence and trust in us,” said Nasser Khodri, FIS group managing director for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. “It’s heartening to know that the work our teams do, and the relationships we’ve forged over the years with our clients are being recognized through an award such as this.”

FIS received these recognitions at a ceremony on Sept. 13.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 52,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


