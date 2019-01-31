Log in
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES (FIS)
Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Increases Quarterly Dividend 9% to $0.35 per Share

01/31/2019

FIS(NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share from $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable March 29, 2019, to FIS shareholders of record as of close of business on March 15, 2019.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 50,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/.

Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2019
