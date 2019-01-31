Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Increases Quarterly Dividend 9% to $0.35 per Share

FIS™
(NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology,
announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 9% increase in the
quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share from $0.32 per share. The dividend
is payable March 29, 2019, to FIS shareholders of record as of close of
business on March 15, 2019.
About
FIS
FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on
retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management,
risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and
breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain
expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 50,000 people
worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing,
financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services
and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS
is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500®
Index. For more information about FIS, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/.
Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday),
LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis)
and Twitter (@FISGlobal).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005889/en/