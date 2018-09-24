Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Increases and Extends Its Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Establishes a New U.S. Commercial Paper Program

Key facts

FIS™ (NYSE:FIS) today announced that it has completed an amendment and restatement of its existing revolving credit agreement that increases its borrowing capacity under the unsecured revolving facility from $3.0 billion to $4.0 billion and extends the term of the agreement to September 21, 2023. Under the terms of the amended and restated revolving credit facility, the maximum leverage ratio remains at 3.50x with potential step-ups to 4.00x or 4.50x following acquisitions of a certain size.

Additionally, FIS has established a new U.S. Commercial Paper Program under which it may issue, on a private placement basis, senior unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding at any time of $4.0 billion. Under the Commercial Paper Program, FIS may issue notes from time to time, with maturities that vary, but do not exceed 397 days from the date of issue.

Borrowings under the amended credit agreement will be used for general corporate purposes, including backstopping any notes that FIS may issue under the newly established Commercial Paper Program.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., acts as Administrative Agent under the amended and restated credit agreement. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; Merrill Lynch; Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; MUFG Bank, Ltd.; U.S. Bank National Association; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC; and Barclays Bank PLC, acted as joint lead arrangers and joint book running managers of the amended and restated credit agreement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The commercial paper notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or in reliance upon an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

