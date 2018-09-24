Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Increases and Extends Its Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Establishes a New U.S. Commercial Paper Program

FIS™
(NYSE:FIS) today announced that it has completed an amendment and
restatement of its existing revolving credit agreement that increases
its borrowing capacity under the unsecured revolving facility from $3.0
billion to $4.0 billion and extends the term of the agreement to
September 21, 2023. Under the terms of the amended and restated
revolving credit facility, the maximum leverage ratio remains at 3.50x
with potential step-ups to 4.00x or 4.50x following acquisitions of a
certain size.
Additionally, FIS has established a new U.S. Commercial Paper Program
under which it may issue, on a private placement basis, senior unsecured
commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding at
any time of $4.0 billion. Under the Commercial Paper Program, FIS may
issue notes from time to time, with maturities that vary, but do not
exceed 397 days from the date of issue.
Borrowings under the amended credit agreement will be used for general
corporate purposes, including backstopping any notes that FIS may issue
under the newly established Commercial Paper Program.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., acts as Administrative Agent under the
amended and restated credit agreement. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.;
Merrill Lynch; Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated; Citigroup Global
Markets Inc.; MUFG Bank, Ltd.; U.S. Bank National Association; Wells
Fargo Securities, LLC; and Barclays Bank PLC, acted as joint lead
arrangers and joint book running managers of the amended and restated
credit agreement.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a
solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The commercial paper notes
have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws,
and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration
or in reliance upon an applicable exemption from the registration
requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state laws.
About
FIS
FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on
retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management,
risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and
breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain
expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 52,000 people
worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing,
financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services
and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS
is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500®
Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve a
number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical
facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on
management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information
currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on
expectations as to future events and are not statements of fact, actual
results may differ materially from those projected. FIS undertakes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by
law. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are
subject to include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed in the
“Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Risk Factors” and
other sections of FIS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017
and other filings with the SEC.
