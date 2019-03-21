Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Migrates Hosted Core Banking Platform Service for Bank of the West

FIS™
(NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services and payment
technology, today announced that Bank of the West, an $80-plus billion
bank with locations in 24 states across the United States, has moved to
a hosted FIS core banking platform.
Moving to an FIS’ hosted environment will provide Bank of the West the
ability to help meet the future needs of its customers, with the
stability and recoverability of a secure cloud-based environment.
“As the banking environment continues to grow more competitive, the
tools and services that meet the changing needs of our customers are
critical,” said Jacob Sorensen, Executive Vice President and Chief
Information Officer, Bank of the West.
“We are pleased to support Bank of the West on its growth journey with
this powerful core banking solution,” said Bruce Lowthers, chief
operating officer, Integrated Financial Services Banking, FIS. “By
choosing a hosted platform, the bank will gain the capabilities and the
flexibility it needs to continue providing its customers with the
leading-edge, personalized services they have come to expect, and create
a pathway for the adoption of innovative new technologies.”
About
FIS
FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on
retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management,
risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and
breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain
expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 47,000 people
worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing,
financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services
and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS
is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500®
Index. For more information about FIS, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/.
Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday),
LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis)
and Twitter (@FISGlobal).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005177/en/