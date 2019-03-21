Log in
Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Migrates Hosted Core Banking Platform Service for Bank of the West

03/21/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Key facts

  • Move to hosted core banking platform provides bank additional flexibility for serving customers and supporting growth.

FIS™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services and payment technology, today announced that Bank of the West, an $80-plus billion bank with locations in 24 states across the United States, has moved to a hosted FIS core banking platform.

Moving to an FIS’ hosted environment will provide Bank of the West the ability to help meet the future needs of its customers, with the stability and recoverability of a secure cloud-based environment.

“As the banking environment continues to grow more competitive, the tools and services that meet the changing needs of our customers are critical,” said Jacob Sorensen, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Bank of the West.

“We are pleased to support Bank of the West on its growth journey with this powerful core banking solution,” said Bruce Lowthers, chief operating officer, Integrated Financial Services Banking, FIS. “By choosing a hosted platform, the bank will gain the capabilities and the flexibility it needs to continue providing its customers with the leading-edge, personalized services they have come to expect, and create a pathway for the adoption of innovative new technologies.”

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 47,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/.

Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2019
