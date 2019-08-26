Fidelity National Information Services : FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology

Key facts

FIS™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today that it has been named a category leader for sell-side risk management technology by leading industry research house Chartis Research.

In its new report, “Sell-Side Enterprise Risk Management Technology, 2019,” Chartis placed FIS in the “Category Leader” section of the RiskTech Quadrant®. Vendors are assessed according to the completeness of their offerings as well as their market potential. FIS was ranked as best-in-class or advanced in all areas.

“Sell-side institutions need guidance as they face widening data requirements, more complex capital management and the blurring of risk management roles,” said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research, Chartis Research. “As a category leader, FIS demonstrated its expertise and stood out in many of the capabilities we measured.”

“A complex regulatory environment and rapid changes in client requirements have made risk management top of mind for sell-side firms,” said Martin Boyd, president of Capital Markets at FIS. “FIS is focused on helping our clients enhance visibility to enterprise risk while automating non-core tasks and improving operational efficiencies. We are proud to see our risk management efforts recognized.”

FIS has ranked No. 1 in the Chartis RiskTech100® for the last four years and was recently named a category leader in a Chartis report ranking solution providers for the impending IFRS 17 insurance accounting standard.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and companies involved in the capital markets. FIS drives growth for clients around the world by creating tomorrow’s technology, solutions and services to modernize today’s businesses and customer experiences. By connecting merchants, banks and capital markets, we use our scale, apply our deep expertise and data-driven insights, innovate with purpose to solve for our clients’ future, and deliver experiences that are more simple, seamless and secure to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS employs about 55,000 people worldwide dedicated to helping our clients solve for the future. FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis’ goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005521/en/