Fidelity National Information Services : FIS to Chair 2018 P20 Payments Conference on Oct. 9-10 in Atlanta

FIS™
(NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced
today that co-chief operating officer Bruce Lowthers will serve as chair
and provide opening remarks at the second annual conference of the
transatlantic payments initiative P20, being held in Atlanta on October
9-10.
This year’s conference is expected to bring together more than 150
senior payments leaders as well as U.S., U.K. and Canadian government
officials and regulators to discuss the future of the global payments
industry. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron will be the
featured speaker.
The 2018 conference will provide a forum for leaders to discuss progress
toward creating greater regulatory clarity, increasing industry and
consumer security, fostering collaborative innovation and expanding
financial inclusion in the payments industry.
FIS is a founding member of P20, which is dedicated to making payments
accessible, affordable and secure for all. P20 focuses on fostering
collaboration and industry best practices across four key industry
pillars: cybersecurity, regulation, innovation and financial inclusion.
“I am honored to serve as chairman of the P20 conference, which is being
held in the United States for the first time,” said Lowthers. “By
bringing together key payments industry leaders as well as government
and regulatory officials to meet in the same room, we have an
opportunity to initiate changes that will shape the future of this
industry globally during a time of rapid technological change.”
The annual P20 conference rotates between the financial and payment
processing centers of London and Atlanta. More information about P20 and
the P20 conference can be found at https://payments20.com
About P20
P20 is an international payments initiative for thought leadership and
action linking together Atlanta’s “Transaction Alley” and world
financial capital London to make payments accessible, affordable and
secure for all. Designed to be the “Davos of Payments,” P20 unites top
global executives in payments technology, business, economic leaders and
government regulators to advance the expansion of payments worldwide.
For more information, visit www.payments20.com.
About
FIS
FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on
retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management,
risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and
breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain
expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 52,000 people
worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing,
financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services
and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS
is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500®
Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005190/en/