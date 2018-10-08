Fidelity National Information Services : FIS to Chair 2018 P20 Payments Conference on Oct. 9-10 in Atlanta

Key facts

FIS™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today that co-chief operating officer Bruce Lowthers will serve as chair and provide opening remarks at the second annual conference of the transatlantic payments initiative P20, being held in Atlanta on October 9-10.

This year’s conference is expected to bring together more than 150 senior payments leaders as well as U.S., U.K. and Canadian government officials and regulators to discuss the future of the global payments industry. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron will be the featured speaker.

The 2018 conference will provide a forum for leaders to discuss progress toward creating greater regulatory clarity, increasing industry and consumer security, fostering collaborative innovation and expanding financial inclusion in the payments industry.

FIS is a founding member of P20, which is dedicated to making payments accessible, affordable and secure for all. P20 focuses on fostering collaboration and industry best practices across four key industry pillars: cybersecurity, regulation, innovation and financial inclusion.

“I am honored to serve as chairman of the P20 conference, which is being held in the United States for the first time,” said Lowthers. “By bringing together key payments industry leaders as well as government and regulatory officials to meet in the same room, we have an opportunity to initiate changes that will shape the future of this industry globally during a time of rapid technological change.”

The annual P20 conference rotates between the financial and payment processing centers of London and Atlanta. More information about P20 and the P20 conference can be found at https://payments20.com

About P20

P20 is an international payments initiative for thought leadership and action linking together Atlanta’s “Transaction Alley” and world financial capital London to make payments accessible, affordable and secure for all. Designed to be the “Davos of Payments,” P20 unites top global executives in payments technology, business, economic leaders and government regulators to advance the expansion of payments worldwide. For more information, visit www.payments20.com.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 52,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005190/en/