News

Fidelity National Information Services : FIS to Report Third Quarter Earnings on Oct. 30

09/27/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

FIS(NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce third quarter 2018 financial results on Tues., Oct. 30, 2018, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 52,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2018
