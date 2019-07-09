Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fidelity National Information Services    FIS

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES

(FIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fidelity National Information Services : Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Technology with FIS Payments Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Key facts

  • Multi-year agreement includes debit, credit and ATM payment processing as well as loyalty, fraud protection, card production, and integration with FIS’ NYCE network.
  • Advanced new Unified Payments Platform will help credit union provide a consistent user interface for 50,000 members and improve office efficiency for employees.

FIS™(NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today that Sun East Federal Credit Union is moving to a modern, integrated payments platform from FIS to better serve its more than 50,000 members.

A new FIS client, Sun East is located in Aston, Pa. and was looking for an advanced payments technology platform to support the continued growth of its product portfolio and provide seamless integration across its payment processing and loyalty operations. Importantly, the credit union was also looking to work with a partner with deep roots and staying power in the credit union market that could help it enhance its competitiveness in a rapidly changing industry.

The multi-year agreement with FIS includes debit, credit and ATM payment processing, loyalty programs, advanced fraud protection, card production, and participation in FIS’ NYCE network. The FIS Unified Payments Platform will present Sun East members with a consistent user interface and experience across various payments and loyalty programs.

In addition, the new FIS payments platform will provide Sun East employees with enhanced workflows, automated notifications and a universal view of customers across product lines. It will enable them to spend less time on back-office tasks and focus more on serving members and bringing to market new products and services.

“Sun East needed a technology platform and partner that would take our members into the future,” said Florence David, chief operating officer at Sun East Federal Credit Union. “With FIS, we are working with a technology leader with a clear vision and strong track record of payments innovation. We look forward to leveraging the advanced capabilities of this new platform for the benefit of our members.”

“We are excited to welcome Sun East Federal Credit Union to our growing community of payments clients,” said Jim Johnson, head of FI Payments & Wealth at FIS. “At a time of rapid change in the payments space, Sun East is making a bold move to a new platform that will provide a quantum leap in capabilities. We are confident our new platform will help Sun East enhance its member service, growth objectives and competitiveness.”

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 47,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMAT
08:01aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Tech..
BU
07/08FIS gains unconditional EU okay for $35 billion Worldpay buy
RE
07/05FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/03FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
07/02FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FORM FIS Launches Industry-First Job Boar..
PU
07/02FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Launches Industry-First Job Board to ..
BU
07/01EXCLUSIVE : FIS to win EU approval for $35 billion Worldpay deal - sources
RE
07/01EXCLUSIVE : FIS to win EU approval for $35 billion Worldpay deal: sources
RE
06/13FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FORM Financial Services Firms with Advanc..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 461 M
EBIT 2019 2 579 M
Net income 2019 1 134 M
Debt 2019 6 779 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 35,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,65x
EV / Sales2020 5,31x
Capitalization 41 046 M
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 134  $
Last Close Price 127  $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary A. Norcross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Information Officer
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
David K. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES23.68%41 036
ADYEN38.22%21 529
WORLDLINE48.82%12 876
SIMCORP39.47%3 662
HYPOPORT AG58.91%1 629
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC24.92%1 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About