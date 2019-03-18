Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fidelity National Information Services    FIS

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES

(FIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fidelity National Information Services : to buy payment processor Worldpay for about $35 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:37am EDT
A Worldpay booth is shown on the exhibit hall floor during the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - U.S. fintech group Fidelity National Information Services Inc has agreed to buy payment processor Worldpay for about $35 billion (£26 billion), as it looks to bulk up in a lucrative yet rapidly changing industry.

The deal comes two years after U.S. credit card processing company Vantiv merged with Worldpay in a $10.63 billion deal.

Including debt, Fidelity National's offer values Worldpay at about $43 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Worldpay shareholders will receive 0.9287 FIS shares and $11 in cash for each share held, valuing the company at $112.12 per share - a premium of about 14 percent based on the stocks' Friday closing, according to Reuters calculations.

Once a backwater of banking, the financial software sector is now both lucrative and fast-growing, but also faces competition from newcomers trying to disrupt the way merchants are paid.

"Scale matters in our rapidly changing industry," FIS chief executive officer Gary Norcross said in the statement.

The combined company will retain the name FIS and will be headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the companies added.

Upon closing, FIS shareholders will own about 53 percent and Worldpay shareholders will own about 47 percent of the combined company.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Stocks treated in this article : Fidelity National Information Services, Worldpay Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES 1.02% 108.88 Delayed Quote.6.17%
WORLDPAY INC 1.22% 98.68 Delayed Quote.29.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMAT
04:37aShares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
RE
04:37aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : to buy payment processor Worldpay for abo..
RE
03:01aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS and Worldpay to Combine to Accelerate..
BU
03/14FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Gateway First Bank Taps FIS Core Banking ..
BU
03/14FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
02/21FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
02/21FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS Code Connect Named “Most Advanc..
BU
02/12FIDELITY NATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 407 M
EBIT 2019 2 769 M
Net income 2019 1 300 M
Debt 2019 7 455 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 28,09
P/E ratio 2020 24,20
EV / Sales 2019 5,07x
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
Capitalization 35 160 M
Chart FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Fidelity National Information Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary A. Norcross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Information Officer
Keith W. Hughes Lead Independent Director
David K. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES6.17%35 160
ADYEN43.00%22 084
WORLDLINE18.60%10 347
SIMCORP36.45%3 738
GREENSKY INC39.19%2 438
HYPOPORT AG14.84%1 251
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.