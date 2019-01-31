Log in
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
Fidelity Special Values : Issue of Equity

01/31/2019 | 09:20am EST

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 31 January 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 15 January 2019, 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 248.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company has the authority to issue a further 23,319,440 shares under the 15 January 2019 authority.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 271,694,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 271,694,480.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure of 271,694,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.                       

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320

31 January 2019


