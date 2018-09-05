Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity Special Values PLC    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC (FSV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/05 01:07:36 pm
272.6435 GBp   -0.86%
12:40pFIDELITY SPECIA : Portfolio Update
PR
08/15FIDELITY SPECIA : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 July 2018
PR
08/08FIDELITY SPECIA : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fidelity Special Values : Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:40pm CEST

5 September 2018

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 31 August 2018 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors    0.129
AXA Prop Trust      0.055
Electra Private Equity 0.521
Vietnam Infra (PVT EQ SH) 0.000

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837320


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PL
12:40pFIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Portfolio Update
PR
08/15FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 July 2018
PR
08/08FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/23FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
07/18FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 June 2018
PR
07/10FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Management Fee Arrangements
PR
07/05FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/02FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : s) in Company
PR
06/28FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
06/22FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.