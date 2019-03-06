Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity Special Values PLC    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/06 11:35:13 am
259.0000 GBp   0.00%
05:06aFIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Portfolio Update
PR
02/18FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Doc re (Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2019
PR
02/12FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Special Values : Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:06am EST

6 March 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 28 February 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security                                                                      % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors                                                             0.130

AXA Prop Trust                                                                         0.060

Electra Private Equity                                                                0.329

Gemfields Group                                                                        0.519

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837320


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PL
05:06aFIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Portfolio Update
PR
02/18FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Doc re (Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2019
PR
02/12FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
02/04FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
01/31FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
01/29FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
01/25FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
01/24FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/22FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
01/22FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.