FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

(FSV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/19 02:31:45 pm
262.0000 GBp   +0.38%
Fidelity Special Values : s) in Company

03/19/2019 | 09:43am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Fidelity Special Values Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ü
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name FIL Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Pembroke, Bermuda
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v See Section 9
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18 March 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 19 March 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 26.99% 0.00% 26.99% 272,719,480
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 27.97% 0.00% 27.97%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BWXC7Y93 73,615,781 26.99%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 73,615,781 26.99%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 ü
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
FIL Limited
FIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited GENPEP 1.32% 0.00% 1.32%
FIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited FIDNOM 25.67% 0.00% 25.67%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

FIL may exercise any voting rights attaching to Fidelity ISA or Fidelity Share plan clients beneficial shareholding unless the client has elected to exercise such rights themselves.

   

Place of completion Dublin
Date of completion 19 March 2019

© PRNewswire 2019
