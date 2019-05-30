Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fidia    FDA   IT0001498481

FIDIA

(FDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fidia : FedEx aims to boost service, profit more from online shopping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 05:50pm EDT
A Fedex truck makes deliveries and pick-ups in the Back Bay in Boston

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Thursday it will begin offering Sunday residential delivery and handoff fewer e-commerce packages to the U.S. Postal Service, as it works to bolster service and wring more profits out of the online shopping boom.

FedEx said it will offer year-round, seven-day U.S. ground delivery starting in January 2020. It now offers Sunday home delivery in the United States only during the peak holiday season.

Memphis-based FedEx and rivals ranging from United Parcel Service Inc to Amazon.com Inc are seeking to reduce the cost of delivering packages the so-called "last mile" to online shoppers' doorsteps by increasing the number of packages they drop of at each stop.

"We're going to be the premium, low-cost delivery provider" for the last mile, said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx's president and chief operating officer.

FedEx aims to do that by shifting the delivery of nearly 2 million FedEx SmartPost packages from U.S. Post Office (USPS) mail carriers to the service providers who handle FedEx Ground residential package deliveries.

FedEx since 2016 has used technology that allows it to put a FedEx SmartPost package into the FedEx Ground network when another package is destined for the same or nearby address.

It is accelerating that matching effort and expects the vast majority of FedEx SmartPost package volume to be integrated into FedEx Ground operations for final delivery by the end of 2020.

"We believe this makes sense for (FedEx) as costs at the USPS are rising and FedEx continues to focus on improving margins and efficiency in its networks," Cowen & Co analyst Helane Becker wrote in a client note.

Shares in FedEx closed down 1% at $158.01 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDIA
05:50pFIDIA : FedEx aims to boost service, profit more from online shopping
RE
03/12FIDIA : annual earnings release
2018FIDIA S.P.A. : the BoD approves the Quarterly Report as at September 30, 2018
PU
2018FIDIA S.P.A. : Quarterly Financial Report as at September 30, 2018
PU
2018FIDIA S.P.A. : loyalty shares update
PU
2018FIDIA S.P.A. : Interim Financial Report as at June 30, 2018
PU
2018FIDIA S.P.A. : the BoD approves the Half Yearly Report as at June 30, 2018
PU
2018FIDIA : half-yearly earnings release
2018FIDIA S.P.A. : the BoD approves the Quarterly Report as at March 31, 2018 &ndash..
PU
2018FIDIA S.P.A. : the Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2017 Financial Statement
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 59,9 M
EBIT 2019 1,65 M
Net income 2019 1,51 M
Debt 2019 6,90 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 15,25
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 23,4 M
Chart FIDIA
Duration : Period :
Fidia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Morfino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Massimiliano Pagnone Head-Administration & Finance
Luigino Azzolin Independent Director
Guido Giovando Independent Director
Carlos Maidagan Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDIA34.96%26
NORDSON CORPORATION6.33%7 293
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 210
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-6.10%3 985
VALMET22.79%3 678
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%3 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About