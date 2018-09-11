Fidia S.p.A.: loyalty shares update

Press release

Fidia S.p.A.: Notice drawn up pursuant to article 143-quater, paragraph 5, of Consob Regulation No. 11971/99

Turin, 11 September 2018-the Company informs about the list of shareholders with an exceeding 3% participation in the share capital of Fidia S.p.A., registered in the special double voting rights list (loyalty shares) and who will attain the benefit of a double voting right after 24 months from registration date;

Declarant Giuseppe Morfino Giuseppe Morfino Giuseppe Morfino

Date of registrationNumber of registred shares

% on total CapitalTotal shares owned

% on total CapitalTotal voting rights

% of vote

09/04/2018 400.000 9,76%

08/05/2018 2.100.516 41,00%

08/05/2018 265.000

4,20% 2.765.516 53,98%

Totale

2.765.516

54,96% 2.765.516 53,98%

Fidia S.p.A., headquartered in San Mauro Torinese (TO), Italy, is a world leader company in the design, production and distribution of high-performance integrated milling systems, primarily applied in the manufacturing of molds and dies for automotive industry and in aerospace field. With more than 40 years of experience and 334 employees, Fidia is known as one of the few companies able to provide solutions for the complete milling process, from the definition of the machining program to the finished product. Fidia produces, distributes and maintains worldwide numerical controls for milling systems, high speed milling systems, CAM software for the cutting of complex shapes.

Fidia S.p.A.(Reuters FDA.MI-Bloomberg FDA IM) is listed on the STAR segment (MTA) of the Italian Stock Exchangeand has a capitalization of approx. € 33 million.

News and additional information about the company can be found on the corporate website atwww.fidia.com

For further information, please contact:

