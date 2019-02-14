Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fidus Investment Corp    FDUS

FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP

(FDUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fidus Investment Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:01am EST

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) (“Fidus” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 28, 2019 after the close of the financial markets. 

Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 9:00am ET on Friday, March 1, 2019.  To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 810-3368 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (914) 495-8561.  Please reference conference ID # 6896935. 

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.fdus.com/events-presentations.  Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00pm ET on March 1, 2019 until 11:59pm ET on March 8, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic dial-in) or (404) 537-3406 (international dial-in) and reference conference ID # 6896935.  An archived replay of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Fidus Investment Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which management generally defines as U.S. based companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. Fidus seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Fidus is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. In addition, for tax purposes, Fidus has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Fidus was formed in February 2011 to continue and expand the business of Fidus Mezzanine Capital, L.P., which commenced operations in May 2007 and is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a small business investment company.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based upon current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future, except as required by applicable law.

   
Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
Shelby E. Sherard Jody Burfening
Chief Financial Officer LHA
Fidus Investment Corporation (212) 838-3777
(847) 859-3938 JBurfening@lhai.com

Fidus Investment Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP
08:01aFidus Investment Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earn..
GL
02/09FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of $60,000,0..
AQ
02/08Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of $60,000,..
GL
02/06FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $60,000,000 6.00% Notes..
AQ
02/05Fidus Investment Corporation Prices Public Offering of $60,000,000 6.00% Note..
GL
02/05Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes
GL
02/05FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04Fidus Investment Corporation Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend
GL
2018FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018FIDUS INVESTMENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 73,0 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 46,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 11,0%
P/E ratio 2018 7,65
P/E ratio 2019 9,59
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,58x
Capitalization 354 M
Chart FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Fidus Investment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward H. Ross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas C. Lauer President & Director
Shelby E. Sherard CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Charles David Hyman Independent Director
Raymond L. Anstiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP23.87%354
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.63%7 281
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 582
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP21.62%3 375
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION1.58%2 380
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 235
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.