Fieldex Exploration : enters reverse-takeover deal with Copeland Biosciences

A reverse takeover (RTO) is a type of merger that private companies engage in to become publicly traded without resorting to an initial public offering (IPO). Initially, the private company buys enough shares to control a publicly traded company.

The proposed transaction will result in Copeland Biosciences combining its corporate existence with Subco. The new entity will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Fieldex, the Canadian company said.

Copeland Biosciences, a cannabis pharma company, will also undertake private placement of subscription receipts at $0.30 for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum $2 million and maximum of $6 million, Fieldex added.

Upon the deal closure, Fieldex will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and will be renamed Copeland Biosciences Corp, the mineral exploration firm said.

