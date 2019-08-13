Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fielmann AG    FIE   DE0005772206

FIELMANN AG

(FIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fielmann AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.08.2019 / 10:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fielmann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://corporate.fielmann.com/berichte/ English: https://corporate.fielmann.com/reports/


13.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fielmann AG
Weidetrasse 118a
22083 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.fielmann.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

856519  13.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIELMANN AG
04:20aFIELMANN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
07/12FIELMANN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/12FIELMANN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
04/12FIELMANN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
02/06FIELMANN : Generational Succession at Fielmann in final phase; GÃ¼nther Fielmann..
AQ
2018FIELMANN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018FIELMANN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018FIELMANN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018FIELMANN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018FIELMANN : CVC invites banks to pitch to sell or list Nordic optical retailer Sy..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 498 M
EBIT 2019 259 M
Net income 2019 177 M
Finance 2019 209 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,33x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 5 199 M
Chart FIELMANN AG
Duration : Period :
Fielmann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIELMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 62,80  €
Last Close Price 61,90  €
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günther Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance & Property
Stefan Thies Head-Controlling, Human Resource & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIELMANN AG14.44%5 835
ULTA BEAUTY37.44%20 267
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.93%12 831
NEXT49.49%9 289
GRANDVISION42.19%7 745
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group