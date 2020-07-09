FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 351 M 1 534 M 1 534 M Net income 2020 96,0 M 109 M 109 M Net cash 2020 41,4 M 47,0 M 47,0 M P/E ratio 2020 52,9x Yield 2020 2,02% Capitalization 5 161 M 5 841 M 5 861 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 3,79x Nbr of Employees 20 234 Free-Float 28,3% Chart FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 62,72 € Last Close Price 61,45 € Spread / Highest target 22,1% Spread / Average Target 2,07% Spread / Lowest Target -30,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -14.65% 5 841 CHEWY, INC. 72.38% 20 074 TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 45.13% 15 681 ULTA BEAUTY -20.19% 11 376 NEXT PLC -33.41% 7 495 GRANDVISION N.V. -6.82% 7 335