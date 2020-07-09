Log in
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FIE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

07/09/2020 | 03:46am EDT

Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 73.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 351 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net income 2020 96,0 M 109 M 109 M
Net cash 2020 41,4 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 52,9x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 5 161 M 5 841 M 5 861 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 20 234
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 62,72 €
Last Close Price 61,45 €
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-14.65%5 841
CHEWY, INC.72.38%20 074
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY45.13%15 681
ULTA BEAUTY-20.19%11 376
NEXT PLC-33.41%7 495
GRANDVISION N.V.-6.82%7 335
