FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FIE)
Fielmann AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/13/2020 | 05:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.07.2020 / 11:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Professor Dr.
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Binz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
In the original notification, the issuer assumed a partial execution, but these were individual orders.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fielmann AG

b) LEI
529900BU5B7N9GE4XU15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005772206

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.89184 EUR 201259.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.89184 EUR 201259.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fielmann AG
Weidetrasse 118a
22083 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.fielmann.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61363  13.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 370 M 1 552 M 1 552 M
Net income 2020 99,8 M 113 M 113 M
Net cash 2020 80,7 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,7x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 5 451 M 6 167 M 6 175 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 20 234
Free-Float 28,3%
Technical analysis trends FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 63,78 €
Last Close Price 64,90 €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-9.86%6 167
CHEWY, INC.67.41%19 496
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY48.14%16 006
ULTA BEAUTY-22.58%11 037
NEXT PLC-32.79%7 605
GRANDVISION N.V.-6.27%7 375
