Fielmann AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/13/2020 | 05:20am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.07.2020 / 11:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Professor Dr.
|First name:
|Mark
|Last name(s):
|Binz
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|In the original notification, the issuer assumed a partial execution, but these were individual orders.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005772206
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|63.89184 EUR
|201259.30 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|63.89184 EUR
|201259.30 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fielmann AG
|Weidetrasse 118a
|22083 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fielmann.de
|Latest news on FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|Sales 2020
1 370 M
1 552 M
1 552 M
|Net income 2020
99,8 M
113 M
113 M
|Net cash 2020
80,7 M
91,5 M
91,5 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|54,7x
|Yield 2020
|1,93%
|Capitalization
5 451 M
6 167 M
6 175 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|EV / Sales 2020
|3,92x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 234
|Free-Float
|28,3%
|Chart FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Average target price
63,78 €
|Last Close Price
64,90 €
|Spread / Highest target
15,6%
|Spread / Average Target
-1,73%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-33,7%