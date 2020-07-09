Log in
Fielmann AG: Preliminary results as at 30 June 2020 - Outlook for the whole year

07/09/2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fielmann AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Half Year Results
Fielmann AG: Preliminary results as at 30 June 2020 - Outlook for the whole year

09-Jul-2020 / 07:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The necessary measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on the financial performance of Fielmann AG during the first half of 2020. The preliminary results are as follows:
In mid-March Fielmann had switched its regular store operations to an emergency service for system-critical professions. Subsequently, sales in the individual month of April decreased by 70% compared to the same month last year. With the introduction of its Hygiene Standards Fielmann was able to safeguard the health of both its customers and employees and could thus resume its normal service and opening hours at the end of April. Consequently, the business recovered and Fielmann's May sales increased by +157% compared to the previous month (-26% over the same period last year). In June sales increased by +29% over the previous month and reached a level of +3% over the same month last year.
The sales of the first half of 2020 declined to 3.1 million glasses (previous year: 4.1 million glasses), the external sales including VAT and inventory reached ?710 million (previous year: ?884.4 million). Group sales stood at ?611 million (previous year: ?758.2 million). We expect our pre-tax profit to be at least ?35 million (previous year: ?127.6 million).
At the beginning of the second quarter significant cost savings were implemented. The company however continued to invest in the build-up of its omnichannel platform at an unchanged pace.
Based on the visible recovery in the course of the second quarter, we expect external sales of over ?1.5 billion (previous year: ?1.76 billion) for the full year, group sales of over ?1.3 billion (previous year: ?1.52 billion) and a pre-tax profit of over ?100 million (previous year: ?253.8 million). This prognosis is contingent on the assumption that no further restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic will impact our business during the year. 

09-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fielmann AG
Weidetrasse 118a
22083 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 270 76-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 270 76-390
Internet: www.fielmann.de
ISIN: DE0005772206
WKN: 577220
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1089749

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1089749  09-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1089749&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
