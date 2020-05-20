Fielmann invests in global market leader for enterprise wearables

Investment in Ubimax to boost Fielmann's omnichannel platform for enterprise customers

Fielmann Ventures GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fielmann AG, has deepened its strategic partnership with Ubimax, the global market leader for enterprise wearables and augmented reality solutions, by subscribing to a Series B capital increase and thus acquiring a 10% equity ownership stake. More than 400 companies of various industries, such as Airbus, BMW, Coca-Cola, DHL and Siemens, and more than 6,000 employees worldwide are already using the smart glasses solutions offered by Ubimax. Fielmann's investment in this technology leader is a decisive step in the company's digitisation strategy 2025.

Marc Fielmann, CEO of Fielmann AG: 'Today, Fielmann serves more than 11,000 enterprise customers, providing more than 100,000 employees across Europe with individual workstation glasses, protection glasses as well as hearing protection. Through our strategic partnership with Ubimax, we extend our omnichannel platform and will be the first provider to offer a comprehensive service around smart glasses for enterprise customers. Together with Ubimax, we assist companies with the selection of suitable hardware, the fitting of the smart glasses and the training of their staff. With this partnership, Fielmann drives the trend towards smart glasses at the workplace, extends its range of services and builds up hardware-agnostic software development capabilities for this key technology at an early stage. Today, we create productivity, efficiency and cost savings for our enterprise clients. Tomorrow, we digitise the eyewear industry with smart glasses solutions for final consumers.'

With business travel facing significant restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, remote support and training for employees has become more important than ever. Ubimax's remote support solutions with smart glasses have proven to prevent longer-lasting downtimes of machines and systems, enable remote product presentations and allow training of qualified staff.

Dr Henrik Witt, Founder and Managing Director of Ubimax: 'Ubimax provides software solutions for enterprise wearables that boost our customers' productivity in production and logistics, improve the quality control, reduce the fault rate in remote support and automate complex processes through artificial intelligence. Thanks to our partnership with Fielmann, our customers benefit from a comprehensive and unique service, guaranteed low prices and a fast and efficient processing of orders. The employees of our enterprise customers can choose among 800 Fielmann stores across Europe for eye tests, measurements and fittings. This way, Fielmann not only boosts the marketing, sales and service capabilities of Ubimax but also enables us to be the first provider to offer smart glasses with prescription lenses. With the innovation of Ubimax and the outstanding Fielmann service we drive the digitization of European enterprises and thus create the leading platform for enterprise wearables.'

About Fielmann AG:

Fielmann stands for fashionable eyewear at fair prices. The stock-listed family business operates about 800 stores in 14 countries. 25 million people across Europe wear a pair of glasses from Fielmann. The company covers the whole value chain of the optical industry, is designer, manufacturer and optical retailer. Learn more about Fielmann's attractive offers for enterprise customers on the German website at www.fielmann.de/arbeitgeberangebote.

About Ubimax:

Ubimax is the leading provider of fully integrated industrial augmented reality (AR) solutions. Its platform 'Ubimax Frontline' improves manual work processes across industries along the entire value chain on the basis of the latest wearable computing technologies. In addition to three locations in Germany, Ubimax has subsidiaries in the USA and Mexico. With more than ten years of industry experience and a remarkable track record in wearable computing, augmented reality, mixed reality, and sensor systems, Ubimax is leading the way. Ubimax today serves more than 400 customers worldwide and continues to grow. More information available at www.ubimax.com.

