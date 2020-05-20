Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft    FIE   DE0005772206

FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/20 05:41:40 am
62.975 EUR   +0.52%
05:14aFIELMANN : invests in global market leader for enterprise wearables
PU
05/07FIELMANN AG : Receives a Buy rating from HSBC
MD
05/06FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fielmann : invests in global market leader for enterprise wearables

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:14am EDT

Fielmann invests in global market leader for enterprise wearables

Investment in Ubimax to boost Fielmann's omnichannel platform for enterprise customers

Fielmann Ventures GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fielmann AG, has deepened its strategic partnership with Ubimax, the global market leader for enterprise wearables and augmented reality solutions, by subscribing to a Series B capital increase and thus acquiring a 10% equity ownership stake. More than 400 companies of various industries, such as Airbus, BMW, Coca-Cola, DHL and Siemens, and more than 6,000 employees worldwide are already using the smart glasses solutions offered by Ubimax. Fielmann's investment in this technology leader is a decisive step in the company's digitisation strategy 2025.

Marc Fielmann, CEO of Fielmann AG: 'Today, Fielmann serves more than 11,000 enterprise customers, providing more than 100,000 employees across Europe with individual workstation glasses, protection glasses as well as hearing protection. Through our strategic partnership with Ubimax, we extend our omnichannel platform and will be the first provider to offer a comprehensive service around smart glasses for enterprise customers. Together with Ubimax, we assist companies with the selection of suitable hardware, the fitting of the smart glasses and the training of their staff. With this partnership, Fielmann drives the trend towards smart glasses at the workplace, extends its range of services and builds up hardware-agnostic software development capabilities for this key technology at an early stage. Today, we create productivity, efficiency and cost savings for our enterprise clients. Tomorrow, we digitise the eyewear industry with smart glasses solutions for final consumers.'

With business travel facing significant restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, remote support and training for employees has become more important than ever. Ubimax's remote support solutions with smart glasses have proven to prevent longer-lasting downtimes of machines and systems, enable remote product presentations and allow training of qualified staff.

Dr Henrik Witt, Founder and Managing Director of Ubimax: 'Ubimax provides software solutions for enterprise wearables that boost our customers' productivity in production and logistics, improve the quality control, reduce the fault rate in remote support and automate complex processes through artificial intelligence. Thanks to our partnership with Fielmann, our customers benefit from a comprehensive and unique service, guaranteed low prices and a fast and efficient processing of orders. The employees of our enterprise customers can choose among 800 Fielmann stores across Europe for eye tests, measurements and fittings. This way, Fielmann not only boosts the marketing, sales and service capabilities of Ubimax but also enables us to be the first provider to offer smart glasses with prescription lenses. With the innovation of Ubimax and the outstanding Fielmann service we drive the digitization of European enterprises and thus create the leading platform for enterprise wearables.'

About Fielmann AG:
Fielmann stands for fashionable eyewear at fair prices. The stock-listed family business operates about 800 stores in 14 countries. 25 million people across Europe wear a pair of glasses from Fielmann. The company covers the whole value chain of the optical industry, is designer, manufacturer and optical retailer. Learn more about Fielmann's attractive offers for enterprise customers on the German website at www.fielmann.de/arbeitgeberangebote.

About Ubimax:
Ubimax is the leading provider of fully integrated industrial augmented reality (AR) solutions. Its platform 'Ubimax Frontline' improves manual work processes across industries along the entire value chain on the basis of the latest wearable computing technologies. In addition to three locations in Germany, Ubimax has subsidiaries in the USA and Mexico. With more than ten years of industry experience and a remarkable track record in wearable computing, augmented reality, mixed reality, and sensor systems, Ubimax is leading the way. Ubimax today serves more than 400 customers worldwide and continues to grow. More information available at www.ubimax.com.

Further information:

Ulrike Abratis, Head of Communications and PR, Telephone: +49 40 / 270 76 - 457

Ulrich Brockmann, Head of Investor Relations, Telephone: +49 40 / 270 76 - 442

German press release

Return to overview

Disclaimer

Fielmann AG published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
05:14aFIELMANN : invests in global market leader for enterprise wearables
PU
05/07FIELMANN AG : Receives a Buy rating from HSBC
MD
05/06FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/06FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/30FIELMANN AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/28FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/28FIELMANN AG : Receives a Sell rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
04/28FIELMANN AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
04/28FIELMANN : Family donates 3 million protective masks to German federal states; P..
AQ
04/27FIELMANN AG : Preliminary Results for Q1 2020
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 387 M
EBIT 2020 146 M
Net income 2020 101 M
Finance 2020 24,3 M
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 53,9x
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 3,28x
Capitalization 5 262 M
Chart FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 62,17 €
Last Close Price 62,65 €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-12.99%5 752
CHEWY, INC.38.10%16 076
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY16.72%12 611
ULTA BEAUTY-16.96%11 837
NEXT-36.19%6 991
GRANDVISION N.V.-9.01%6 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group