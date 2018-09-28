Fiera Milano : Approval of the merger by incorporation of Ipack-Ima S.P.A. into Fiera Milano S.P.A.

Fiera Milano S.p.A. (hereinafter, 'Fiera Milano' or the 'Company') communicates that today, the Board of Directors of the Company, in accordance with Articles 2502 and 2505 of the Italian Civil Code and Article 17.1 of the Company Articles of Association, approved the merger by incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary Ipack-Ima S.p.A. (hereinafter 'Ipack-Ima') into Fiera Milano and drew up a public deed of incorporation, as proposed in the joint merger document approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, which was made publicly available on 30 July 2018. The Shareholders' Meeting of Ipack-Ima also approved the merger today.

This transaction is part of the reorganisation of the chain of companies belonging to the Fiera Milano Group aimed at rationalising its structure and optimising existing operating, administrative and corporate synergies.

Since this transaction meets the requirements of a 'simplified' merger under Article 2505 of the Italian Civil Code, Fiera Milano will not increase its share capital and/or ascribe shares as part of the merger since all the shares of Ipack-Ima, with the exception of its treasury shares, are held by Fiera Milano and it is assumed that this asset will remain part of the Company at least until the date the merger is effective.

Fiera Milano will give notification of any further relevant events concerning the present transaction under the terms and conditions of enacted laws and regulations.

The merger transaction and the deed of merger are expected to be completed by the end of the second semester 2018.