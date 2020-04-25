FIERA MILANO: BOARD OF DIRECTORS CO-OPTS CARLO BONOMI AND

APPOINTS HIM CHAIRMAN

Milan, 25 April 2020. The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano"), which met today, has co-opted Mr Carlo Bonomi as a new director and appointed him as chairman, replacing Mr Antonio Caorsi, who resigned.

The shareholder Fondazione Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano invited the Board of Directors give due independent consideration to the candidacy of Mr Bonomi in a letter to the Company dated 23 April 2020, in accordance with each party's respective roles and all applicable laws and regulations.

Carlo Bonomi is an entrepreneur operating in the biomedical sector. He is chairman of the Board of Directors of Synopo S.p.A., active in the neurology instruments and consumables sector, and its manufacturing subsidiaries Sidam S.r.l. and BTC Medical Europe S.r.l. He is also chairman of the Board of Directors of Ocean S.r.l., Marsupium S.r.l. and independent director of Springrowth S.G.R. S.p.A. Since November 2019 he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Dulevo International S.p.A.

Since 2017 he has been President of Assolombarda, having held various roles in the association over the years. He is a member of the General Council of Confindustria and the Executive Board of Confindustria Lombardia. Since July 2019 he has been President of the Assolombarda Foundation.

Since June 2017 he has been a member of the General Council of Aspen Institute Italia, of the Board of Directors of ISPI (Institute for International Political Studies) and, since November 2018, of the Board of Directors of Università Bocconi.

Mr Bonomi's complete curriculum vitae is available on the website www.fieramilano.itin the Investors section.

The Board of Directors has verified and assessed the independence of Mr Bonomi in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana and Article 148(3) of Legislative Decree 58/98.

Mr Bonomi has declared that he does not hold any Fiera Milano shares at the date of publication.

