FIERA MILANO SPA    FM   IT0003365613

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
Fiera Milano : Board of Directors co-opts Carlo Bonomi and appoints him Chairman

04/25/2020 | 05:38am EDT

FIERA MILANO: BOARD OF DIRECTORS CO-OPTS CARLO BONOMI AND

APPOINTS HIM CHAIRMAN

Milan, 25 April 2020. The Board of Directors of Fiera Milano S.p.A. ("Fiera Milano"), which met today, has co-opted Mr Carlo Bonomi as a new director and appointed him as chairman, replacing Mr Antonio Caorsi, who resigned.

The shareholder Fondazione Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano invited the Board of Directors give due independent consideration to the candidacy of Mr Bonomi in a letter to the Company dated 23 April 2020, in accordance with each party's respective roles and all applicable laws and regulations.

Carlo Bonomi is an entrepreneur operating in the biomedical sector. He is chairman of the Board of Directors of Synopo S.p.A., active in the neurology instruments and consumables sector, and its manufacturing subsidiaries Sidam S.r.l. and BTC Medical Europe S.r.l. He is also chairman of the Board of Directors of Ocean S.r.l., Marsupium S.r.l. and independent director of Springrowth S.G.R. S.p.A. Since November 2019 he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Dulevo International S.p.A.

Since 2017 he has been President of Assolombarda, having held various roles in the association over the years. He is a member of the General Council of Confindustria and the Executive Board of Confindustria Lombardia. Since July 2019 he has been President of the Assolombarda Foundation.

Since June 2017 he has been a member of the General Council of Aspen Institute Italia, of the Board of Directors of ISPI (Institute for International Political Studies) and, since November 2018, of the Board of Directors of Università Bocconi.

Mr Bonomi's complete curriculum vitae is available on the website www.fieramilano.itin the Investors section.

The Board of Directors has verified and assessed the independence of Mr Bonomi in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana and Article 148(3) of Legislative Decree 58/98.

Mr Bonomi has declared that he does not hold any Fiera Milano shares at the date of publication.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction, art, and sailing. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of fairs, exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand-fitting services - for both pre-fabricated and customised stands - stand-fitting technical and logistic services, as well as a multichannel platform that includes specialist publications, web content and congresses.

Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Italian stock market since 2002.

For further information:

Investor Relations Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Press Office Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Image Building

Gianna La Rana

Marina Tamagnini

Giuliana Paoletti, Simona Raffaelli

Tel +39 0249977816

Tel +39 0249977812

Tel +39 02 89011300

gianna.larana@fieramilano.it

marina.tamagnini@fieramilano.it

fieramilano@imagebuilding.it

www.fieramilano.it

www.fieramilano.it

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 25 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 09:37:02 UTC
