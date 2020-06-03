FIERA MILANO: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER RESIGNS

Milan, 3 June 2020. Fiera Milano S.p.A. announces that Fabrizio Curci has today tendered his resignation from his positions as Board member, CEO and General Manager, with effect from the BoD's meeting scheduled for 20 June 2020. He has decided to step down to take a new professional and personal direction.

"My three years at Fiera have been incredibly intense and have given me the opportunity to really get to know and understand this impressive company and its enormous potential. Fiera Milano is a solid company, not only financially, but above all because of its extraordinary people and professionals who will be able to lead it towards new and even more ambitious goals" said Mr Curci.

The Board of Directors gave their full thanks to Mr Curci for having prepared, put forward and implemented a challenging recovery, security and relaunch plan for Fiera Milano during his time in office, and for establishing the organisational and commercial structure for the necessary innovation and development for the company's consolidation and growth path.

Taking note of the above, the Board of Directors immediately activated the company's Succession Plan to ensure management continuity and stability.

Based on available information, as of today, Mr Curci holds 390,208 Fiera Milano shares.

In relation to indemnities or other benefits due to the resigning CEO, the relevant information pursuant to Art. IA.2.6.8 of the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets Organised and Managed by Borsa Italiana, as well as Principle 6.P.5 and the relevant 6.C.8 application criterion of the Borsa Italiana Corporate Governance Code, are being assessed and determined, and notification will be made in a specific communication as soon as the information is available.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction, art, and sailing. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of fairs, exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand- fitting services - for both pre-fabricated and customised stands - stand-fitting technical and logistic services, as well as a multichannel platform that includes specialist publications, web content and congresses.

Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Italian stock market since 2002.