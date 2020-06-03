Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fiera Milano SpA    FM   IT0003365613

FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fiera Milano: Chief Executive Officer resigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

FIERA MILANO: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER RESIGNS

Milan, 3 June 2020. Fiera Milano S.p.A. announces that Fabrizio Curci has today tendered his resignation from his positions as Board member, CEO and General Manager, with effect from the BoD's meeting scheduled for 20 June 2020. He has decided to step down to take a new professional and personal direction.

"My three years at Fiera have been incredibly intense and have given me the opportunity to really get to know and understand this impressive company and its enormous potential. Fiera Milano is a solid company, not only financially, but above all because of its extraordinary people and professionals who will be able to lead it towards new and even more ambitious goals" said Mr Curci.

The Board of Directors gave their full thanks to Mr Curci for having prepared, put forward and implemented a challenging recovery, security and relaunch plan for Fiera Milano during his time in office, and for establishing the organisational and commercial structure for the necessary innovation and development for the company's consolidation and growth path.

Taking note of the above, the Board of Directors immediately activated the company's Succession Plan to ensure management continuity and stability.

Based on available information, as of today, Mr Curci holds 390,208 Fiera Milano shares.

In relation to indemnities or other benefits due to the resigning CEO, the relevant information pursuant to Art. IA.2.6.8 of the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets Organised and Managed by Borsa Italiana, as well as Principle 6.P.5 and the relevant 6.C.8 application criterion of the Borsa Italiana Corporate Governance Code, are being assessed and determined, and notification will be made in a specific communication as soon as the information is available.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction, art, and sailing. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of fairs, exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand- fitting services - for both pre-fabricated and customised stands - stand-fitting technical and logistic services, as well as a multichannel platform that includes specialist publications, web content and congresses.

Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Italian stock market since 2002.

For further information:

Investor Relations Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Press Office Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Image Building

Gianna La Rana

Marina Tamagnini

Giuliana Paoletti, Simona Raffaelli

Tel +39 0249977816

Tel +39 0249977812

Tel +39 02 89011300

gianna.larana@fieramilano.it

marina.tamagnini@fieramilano.it

fieramilano@imagebuilding.it

www.fieramilano.it

www.fieramilano.it

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 21:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIERA MILANO SPA
05:16pFIERA MILANO : Chief Executive Officer resigns
PU
05/12FIERA MILANO : The Board of Directors approves the Interim management report at ..
PU
05/04FIERA MILANO SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25FIERA MILANO : Board of Directors co-opts Carlo Bonomi and appoints him Chairman
PU
04/22FIERA MILANO : Resignation of the Chairperson of the Board Of Directors
PU
04/10FIERA MILANO : revises 2020 EBITDA target
PU
04/06FIERA MILANO : publication of documents for the appointment of the Board of Dire..
PU
03/10FIERA MILANO : The Board of Directors approves the Consolidated Financial Statem..
PU
03/04FIERA MILANO : Sri Lanka represents at BIT International Travel Exhibition in Mi..
AQ
02/11FIERA MILANO : Publication of guidelines on the composition of the new Board of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 164 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2020 -13,2 M -14,9 M -14,9 M
Net Debt 2020 411 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,7x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 256 M 288 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 720
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart FIERA MILANO SPA
Duration : Period :
Fiera Milano SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIERA MILANO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,62 €
Last Close Price 3,61 €
Spread / Highest target 71,7%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Curci CEO, Director & General Manager
Carlo Bonomi Chairman
Marco Pacini Chief Financial Officer
Marina Natale Executive Director
Alberto Baldan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIERA MILANO SPA-34.85%283
FISERV INC.-5.85%72 184
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.65%54 252
CINTAS CORPORATION-5.23%26 533
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.58.11%24 943
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.15%20 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group