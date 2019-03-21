Fiera Milano : Publication of information document on Related-Party transactions of greather importance

Fiera Milano communicates that, pursuant to article 5 of Consob Regulation 17221 of 12 March 2010, and as amended regarding Related-Party Transactions, today it published the Information Document about the agreements for the sub-lease of the roofs of the exhibition spaces of Rho-Pero for the construction of a photovoltaic system and the linked contract for the purchase of renewable energy, closed with Fair renew S.r.l., whose share capital is held by A2A Rinnovabili S.p.A. (60%), group company A2A, and Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano (40%), which is the majority shareholder of Fiera Milano.