FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
Fiera Milano : Publication of information document on Related-Party transactions of greather importance

03/21/2019 | 11:30am EDT

Fiera Milano communicates that, pursuant to article 5 of Consob Regulation 17221 of 12 March 2010, and as amended regarding Related-Party Transactions, today it published the Information Document about the agreements for the sub-lease of the roofs of the exhibition spaces of Rho-Pero for the construction of a photovoltaic system and the linked contract for the purchase of renewable energy, closed with Fair renew S.r.l., whose share capital is held by A2A Rinnovabili S.p.A. (60%), group company A2A, and Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano (40%), which is the majority shareholder of Fiera Milano.

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 15:29:17 UTC
