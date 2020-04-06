Log in
FIERA MILANO SPA

(FM)
Fiera Milano: publication of documents for the appointment of the Board of Directors

04/06/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

FIERA MILANO: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Milan, 6 April 2020. Fiera Milano S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that, with reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting convened for 20 April 2020, the Shareholder Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano presented today the resolution proposal related to the determination of remuneration of the Board of Directors, which has been made available at the registered office and at the operational and administrative headquarters of the Company.

The resolution proposal follows the publication of the list for the appointment of the members of the Company's Board of Directors on 26 March 2020 and the integration of the notice of convening of the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting published on 27 March 2020, which provides that any person entitled to attend the Shareholders' meeting must be represented by Computershare S.p.A., as Authorized Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation (TUF).

The aforementioned document is also available on the Company website www.fieramilano.it, in the Investors section, and on the authorised storage system www.emarketstorage.com.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fiera Milano

Fiera Milano is the domestic market leader and one of the main integrated operators worldwide in the exhibition and congress sector. The Group manages the leading exhibition site in Italy and dominates events in numerous manufacturing sectors: fashion, publishing, furniture and furnishings, home and lifestyle, mechanical tooling industry, tourism, professional hospitality, food, plant engineering and energy, construction, art, and sailing. Specifically, the business of the Group is focused on the management, organisation and hosting of fairs, exhibitions and other events through ensuring the availability of equipped exhibition space, project support and related services. Its offer is completed by engineering services, stand- fitting services - for both pre-fabricated and customised stands - stand-fitting technical and logistic services, as well as a multichannel platform that includes specialist publications, web content and congresses.

Fiera Milano has been listed in the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Italian stock market since 2002.

For information:

Investor Relations Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Fiera Milano S.p.A. Press Office

Image Building

Gianna La Rana

Marina Tamagnini

Giuliana Paoletti, Simona Raffaelli

Tel +39 0249977816

Tel +39 0249977812

Tel +39 02 89011300

gianna.larana@fieramilano.it

marina.tamagnini@fieramilano.it

fieramilano@imagebuilding.it

www.fieramilano.it

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 17:27:11 UTC
