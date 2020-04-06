FIERA MILANO: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Milan, 6 April 2020. Fiera Milano S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that, with reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting convened for 20 April 2020, the Shareholder Ente Autonomo Fiera Internazionale di Milano presented today the resolution proposal related to the determination of remuneration of the Board of Directors, which has been made available at the registered office and at the operational and administrative headquarters of the Company.

The resolution proposal follows the publication of the list for the appointment of the members of the Company's Board of Directors on 26 March 2020 and the integration of the notice of convening of the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting published on 27 March 2020, which provides that any person entitled to attend the Shareholders' meeting must be represented by Computershare S.p.A., as Authorized Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Financial Intermediation (TUF).

The aforementioned document is also available on the Company website www.fieramilano.it, in the Investors section, and on the authorised storage system www.emarketstorage.com.

