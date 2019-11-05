Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results 0 11/05/2019 | 04:07pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Company Completes Key Executive Hires and Continues Progress on Strategic Drivers of Future Growth Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Fiesta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands, today reported results for the 13-week third quarter 2019, which ended on September 29, 2019. Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger said, "Although quarterly comparable restaurant sales declined, we experienced sequential improvement at both brands as a result of our everyday value platform, LTO promotions and growing sales traction from our investments in off premise channels. In addition, third quarter comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical were negatively impacted by Hurricane Dorian by approximately 150 basis points and by planned sales cannibalization of roughly 80 basis points. We were encouraged by the fact that Pollo Tropical comparable restaurant transactions exceeded the industry benchmark for the quarter and comparable restaurant sales were positive for the period in September following the hurricane, with improvement across all Florida markets. We launched Taco Cabana's value platform, 'TC Time', in September, which helped drive the brand's comparable restaurant transactions above the industry benchmark index in Texas during the month." Mr. Stockinger continued, "We continued to make strong progress during the quarter on our sales-building initiatives of menu innovation and simplification, everyday value platforms, and off premise dining including online, delivery and catering. The sales performance in September is only partially reflective of those efforts. We expect those investments will continue to accelerate results for the remainder of the year and into 2020. We also continue to focus on restaurant level margin improvement. Excluding the impact of lease accounting changes and the hurricane impact, Pollo Tropical restaurant margins would have increased, and Taco Cabana restaurant margins would have been flat to last year, despite the sales decline." Mr. Stockinger added, "We were also very excited to have filled two more key positions in our senior leadership team during the third quarter. We named industry veteran Dirk Montgomery as our new CFO and Hope Diaz joined Fiesta as our new CMO. They each bring very strong capability and deep restaurant experience to Fiesta and they will help us accelerate the speed of our progress." Mr. Stockinger concluded, "As we close out the year and look toward 2020, we expect stable food costs for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 vs. the prior year based on supply commitments in place across key commodities. We will maintain our focus on building sales growth across in store and off premise channels by continuing to enhance our brands' attractiveness to guests." Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary Total revenues decreased 6.0% to $164.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $174.6 million in the third quarter of 2018;

Comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical decreased 3.8%;

Comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana decreased 4.8%;

Net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, which includes a $0.84 per diluted share negative impact from $3.3 million in impairment charges, $21.4 million in non-cash impairment of goodwill, and $0.7 million in net closed restaurant rent charges, net of income tax benefits of $3.2 million, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018;

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, which includes a $0.02 per diluted share negative impact from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to adjusted net income of $3.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);

Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical of $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.4 million higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2018;

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Pollo Tropical of $17.8 million, or 20.1% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.4 million, or 0.4% of restaurant sales, higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to $19.1 million, or 20.4% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2018 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);

Adjusted EBITDA for Taco Cabana of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.5 million higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2018;

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Taco Cabana of $6.9 million, or 9.2% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.5 million, or 0.6% of restaurant sales, higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to $8.0 million, or 10.0% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2018 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below); and

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.8 million higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below). Taco Cabana Goodwill Impairment As of September 29, 2019, in response to a further decrease in the market price of Fiesta's common stock and lower than expected profitability in the third quarter, we performed an interim impairment test of the Company’s goodwill. Based on this interim impairment test, we recorded a $21.4 million non-cash impairment charge to write down the value of goodwill for the Taco Cabana reporting unit, which resulted in a full impairment of the Taco Cabana reporting unit goodwill and had an unfavorable impact on net income (loss) of $19.3 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. We previously recorded a $46.5 million non-cash impairment charge to write down the value of goodwill for the Taco Cabana reporting unit in the second quarter of 2019. Third Quarter 2019 Brand Results Pollo Tropical restaurant sales decreased 5.6% to $88.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $93.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 3.8% and nine fewer restaurants in 2019. Off premise sales consisting of online, catering, and delivery orders comprised 4.4% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.7% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2018. Sales cannibalization from new restaurants on existing restaurants negatively impacted comparable restaurant sales by approximately 80 basis points while Hurricane Dorian negatively impacted comparable restaurant sales by approximately 150 basis points. The decrease in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a 2.7% decrease in comparable restaurant transactions and a 1.1% decrease in average check. The decrease in average check was driven primarily by discounted pricing for Pollo Time partially offset by menu price increases of approximately 1.1%. Pollo Tropical's third quarter 2019 comparable restaurant sales were 0.5% lower than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Florida benchmark while comparable restaurant transactions were 2.9% higher than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Florida benchmark for the markets in which we operate. However, excluding planned sales cannibalization where we have opened new restaurants in the proximity of existing units with high sales in order to improve the customer experience and increase overall sales, Pollo Tropical's third quarter 2019 comparable restaurant sales were 0.3% higher than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Florida benchmark for the markets while comparable restaurant transactions were 3.7% higher than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Florida benchmark for the markets in which we operate. Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical decreased to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Absent the $0.4 million negative impact from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 would have decreased by $1.2 million. The decrease was due to higher restaurant wages and related expenses due to higher wage rates and overtime, higher other operating expenses due to higher third-party delivery fees and contracted cleaning services, and higher G&A expenses due to the timing of incentive compensation accrual adjustments and investments in off premise support, as a percent of restaurant sales, as well as the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales, partially offset by lower cost of sales due to favorable commodities and lower repairs and maintenance expenses due to the outsourcing of repairs, as a percent of restaurant sales. As noted above, Hurricane Dorian negatively impacted sales by approximately 150 basis points, with the estimate of lost profit from the sales decline of $0.6 million. Taco Cabana restaurant sales decreased 6.3% to $75.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $80.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 4.8% and six fewer restaurants in 2019. Off premise sales consisting of online, catering, and delivery orders comprised 3.6% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.4% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a 5.6% decrease in comparable restaurant transactions partially offset by a 0.8% increase in average check. The increase in average check was due primarily to menu price increases of 1.4% and the introduction of higher priced shareable items, partially offset by discounted pricing for TC Time. Tropical storm severe weather during the quarter resulted in store closures due to flooding, which resulted in a negative sales impact of approximately 20 basis points. Taco Cabana's third quarter 2019 comparable restaurant sales were 1.9% lower than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Texas benchmark for the markets in which we operate while comparable restaurant transactions mirrored TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Texas benchmark for the markets in which we operate. Adjusted EBITDA for Taco Cabana decreased to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Absent the $0.5 million negative impact from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 would have decreased by $0.9 million. The decrease was primarily due to higher cost of sales due to increased discounting and promotional activity, higher advertising expense due to increased media spend, higher other operating expenses due to third-party delivery fees, and higher G&A expenses due to the timing of incentive compensation accrual adjustments and investments in off premise support, as a percent of restaurant sales, as well as the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales, partially offset by lower restaurant wages and related expenses due to improved staffing utilization that was partially offset by higher wage rates and overtime, as a percent of restaurant sales. Lease Accounting Change We adopted Financial Accounting Standard Board ("FASB") Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASC 842"), which requires lessee recognition of lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet, as of the beginning of fiscal 2019. The new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, had a significant impact on our results of operations because we had $18.6 million in sale-leaseback gains from which we no longer receive a benefit to rent expense and we have a significant number of closed restaurants for which we had previous closed restaurant rent reserves and would not have recognized current period expense under the previous accounting standard. As a result of adopting this standard, substantially all previously deferred gains on sale-leaseback transactions were recognized as an adjustment to retained earnings and we will no longer receive the benefit to rent expense from amortizing these gains resulting in higher rent expense being recognized each period over the life of the respective leases. Amortization of deferred gains from sale-leaseback transactions for the three months ended September 30, 2018 totaled approximately $0.4 million and $0.5 million for Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, respectively. Additionally, prior to the adoption of ASC 842, we recorded closed restaurant reserves representing future minimum lease payments and ancillary costs from the date of the restaurant closure to the end of the remaining lease term, net of estimated sublease recoveries, when a restaurant closed, recorded expense related to the accretion of the reserve each period, and recorded subsequent changes in the assumptions related to the sublease income to expense in the period in which the assumptions changed. The subsequent closed restaurant rent payments were recorded as a reduction to the closed restaurant reserves, with no rent related expense being recorded in the period. As a result of adopting ASC 842, these closed restaurant rent reserves were recorded as a reduction to operating lease right-of-use assets, and rent expense (the straight-line amortization of the right-of-use assets and accretion of the lease liability) related to closed restaurants is now included within closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income in the condensed consolidated statement of operations each period. The comparative period information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standard in effect for that period. Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income for the three months ended September 29, 2019 totaled $0.6 million and $0.1 million for Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, respectively. Increased Share Repurchase Authorization On November 5, 2019, Fiesta announced an increase to its share repurchase program of an additional 1.0 million shares of common stock. The Company has purchased a total of 1,176,895 shares of common stock under its prior share repurchase program authorization, and, following this increase, 1,823,105 shares of common stock remain available for purchase. Under the share repurchase program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, general market and economic conditions, and other corporate considerations. The share repurchase program has no time limit and may be modified, suspended, superseded or terminated at any time by the board of directors. Restaurant Portfolio During the third quarter of 2019, Fiesta opened one Pollo Tropical in South Florida. As of September 29, 2019, there were 141 Company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 165 Company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, 31 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Guyana and Panama and eight franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in the U.S. Capital Expenditures Full year capital expenditures in 2019 include opening three new Company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants in South Florida and three new Company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas. Total capital expenditures in 2019 are now expected to be in the lower half of the previous $45 million to $55 million range. The full range includes $11 million to $13 million to develop new Company-owned restaurants, $10 million to $12 million to implement information technology and other systems projects and $1 million in catering equipment. In addition, ongoing reinvestment in our Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana Company-owned restaurants in 2019 consists of $16 million to $18 million for restaurant remodeling, equipment to support new menu platforms and other facility enhancements, and $10 million to $11 million for capital maintenance. Total capital expenditures in 2020 are expected to be approximately $5 million to $10 million lower than the current year due primarily to lower levels of new equipment and facility enhancements and fewer new Company-owned restaurant openings. Investor Conference Call Today Fiesta will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 412-317-6026. A replay will be available after the call until Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10135857. The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded. About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com. Forward Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this news release and in our public disclosures, whether written, oral or otherwise made, relating to future events or future performance, including any discussion, express or implied regarding our intention to repurchase shares from time to time under the share repurchase program, our anticipated growth, plans, objectives and the impact of our investments in strategic initiatives, including those relating to advertising and marketing, our new loyalty programs, operations improvements, menu development and innovation and catering and third party delivery on future sales and earnings contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "anticipates," "plans," "positioned," "target," "continue," "expects," "look to," "intends" and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or the affirmative, that are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our actual results and timing of certain events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements and the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and may change. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (a) Nine Months Ended (a) September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 Revenues: Restaurant sales $ 163,589 $ 173,966 $ 499,483 $ 518,951 Franchise royalty revenues and fees 659 682 1,998 2,008 Total revenues 164,248 174,648 501,481 520,959 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 52,056 56,021 156,324 166,275 Restaurant wages and related expenses (b) 44,459 47,943 135,261 142,103 Restaurant rent expense (c) 11,970 9,129 35,613 26,861 Other restaurant operating expenses (c) 24,153 27,294 68,429 75,398 Advertising expense 6,385 6,472 17,789 18,046 General and administrative expenses (b)(d) 13,820 13,284 42,387 41,023 Depreciation and amortization 10,165 9,739 29,520 27,908 Pre-opening costs 77 223 863 1,481 Impairment and other lease charges (e) 3,254 6,417 4,667 6,539 Goodwill impairment (f) 21,424 — 67,909 — Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income (g) 726 — 3,485 — Other expense (income), net (h) 64 47 920 (3,132 ) Total operating expenses 188,553 176,569 563,167 502,502 Income (loss) from operations (24,305 ) (1,921 ) (61,686 ) 18,457 Interest expense 823 924 3,024 2,979 Income (loss) before income taxes (25,128 ) (2,845 ) (64,710 ) 15,478 Benefit from income taxes (i) (2,946 ) (4,892 ) (1,377 ) (246 ) Net income (loss) $ (22,182 ) $ 2,047 $ (63,333 ) $ 15,724 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.84 ) $ 0.08 $ (2.37 ) $ 0.58 Diluted (0.84 ) 0.08 (2.37 ) 0.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,548,116 26,954,285 26,734,822 26,900,716 Diluted 26,548,116 26,958,874 26,734,822 26,905,391 (a) The Company uses a 52- or 53-week fiscal year that ends on the Sunday closest to December 31. The three- and nine-month periods ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018 each included 13 and 39 weeks, respectively. (b) Restaurant wages and related expenses include stock-based compensation of $102 and $6 for the three months ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and $145 and $56 for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation expense of $509 and $732 for the three months ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and $1,993 and $2,588 for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. (c) As a result of adopting Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASC 842"), restaurant rent expense for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 includes real estate taxes and common area maintenance costs. These costs are included in other restaurant operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. In addition, as a result of adopting ASC 842 in fiscal 2019, rent expense does not include the benefit of amortizing previously deferred sale leaseback gains, which increased rent expense by $0.8 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019, respectively. (d) See notes (f)-(i) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (e) See note (b) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (f) See note (c) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (g) See note (d) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (h) See note (e) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." (i) See note (a) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Assets Cash $ 3,509 $ 5,258 Other current assets 26,287 39,141 Property and equipment, net 221,122 231,328 Operating lease right-of-use assets 254,449 — Goodwill 56,307 123,484 Deferred income taxes 8,243 10,383 Other assets 7,685 9,065 Total assets $ 577,602 $ 418,659 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 58,250 $ 46,561 Long-term debt, net of current portion 70,887 79,636 Deferred income sale-leaseback of real estate — 19,899 Operating lease liabilities 258,891 — Other non-current liabilities 8,066 32,504 Total liabilities 396,094 178,600 Stockholders' equity 181,508 240,059 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 577,602 $ 418,659 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. Supplemental Information The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated (In thousands, except percentages): (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Segment revenues: Pollo Tropical $ 88,741 $ 94,045 $ 273,280 $ 284,823 Taco Cabana 75,507 80,603 228,201 236,136 Total revenues $ 164,248 $ 174,648 $ 501,481 $ 520,959 Change in comparable restaurant sales (a): Pollo Tropical (3.8 )% 6.5 % (2.5 )% 3.6 % Taco Cabana (4.8 )% 12.2 % (2.8 )% 4.3 % Average sales per Company-owned restaurant: Pollo Tropical Comparable restaurants (b) $ 639 $ 644 $ 1,986 $ 1,985 New restaurants (c) 447 428 1,333 1,307 Total Company-owned (d) 626 624 1,943 1,915 Taco Cabana Comparable restaurants (b) $ 457 $ 474 $ 1,392 $ 1,416 New restaurants (c) 460 422 1,369 1,183 Total Company-owned (d) 456 470 1,389 1,399 Income (loss) before income taxes: Pollo Tropical $ 3,857 $ 2,976 $ 16,731 $ 21,901 Taco Cabana (28,985 ) (5,821 ) (81,441 ) (6,423 ) Adjusted EBITDA (e): Pollo Tropical $ 10,980 $ 12,544 $ 39,943 $ 42,520 Taco Cabana 1,174 2,493 8,189 9,652 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (e)(f): Pollo Tropical $ 17,751 $ 19,103 $ 60,352 $ 62,948 Taco Cabana 6,917 8,010 25,860 27,375 (a) Restaurants are included in comparable restaurant sales after they have been open for 18 months or longer. (b) Comparable restaurants are restaurants that have been open for 18 months or longer. Average sales for comparable Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing comparable restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of comparable restaurants for the applicable segment for such period. (c) New restaurants are restaurants that have been open for less than 18 months. Average sales for new Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing new restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of new restaurants for the applicable segment for such period. (d) Average sales for total Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of open restaurants for the applicable segment for such period. (e) Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by $0.4 million and $0.5 million for Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019, and by $1.1 million and $1.4 million for Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, respectively, in the nine months ended September 29, 2019 related to adopting ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard. (f) Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the reconciliation from net income (loss) to Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA in the table titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information." FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. Supplemental Information The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental data for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Company-owned restaurant openings: Pollo Tropical 1 — 2 4 Taco Cabana — 1 3 7 Total new restaurant openings 1 1 5 11 Company-owned restaurant closings: Pollo Tropical — — — — Taco Cabana — — — (2 ) Net change in restaurants 1 1 5 9 Number of Company-owned restaurants: Pollo Tropical 141 150 141 150 Taco Cabana 165 171 165 171 Total Company-owned restaurants 306 321 306 321 Number of franchised restaurants: Pollo Tropical 31 30 31 30 Taco Cabana 8 8 8 8 Total franchised restaurants 39 38 39 38 Total number of restaurants: Pollo Tropical 172 180 172 180 Taco Cabana 173 179 173 179 Total restaurants 345 359 345 359 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. Supplemental Information The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated (In thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 Pollo Tropical: (a) (a) Restaurant sales $ 88,309 $ 93,592 Cost of sales 28,239 32.0 % 31,219 33.4 % Restaurant wages and related expenses 20,944 23.7 % 21,947 23.4 % Restaurant rent expense 5,477 6.2 % 4,392 4.7 % Other restaurant operating expenses 12,807 14.5 % 13,521 14.4 % Advertising expense 3,130 3.5 % 3,413 3.6 % Depreciation and amortization 5,529 6.3 % 5,438 5.8 % Pre-opening costs 68 0.1 % 134 0.1 % Impairment and other lease charges 165 0.2 % 3,295 3.5 % Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 601 0.7 % — — % Taco Cabana: Restaurant sales $ 75,280 $ 80,374 Cost of sales 23,817 31.6 % 24,802 30.9 % Restaurant wages and related expenses 23,515 31.2 % 25,996 32.3 % Restaurant rent expense 6,493 8.6 % 4,737 5.9 % Other restaurant operating expenses 11,346 15.1 % 13,773 17.1 % Advertising expense 3,255 4.3 % 3,059 3.8 % Depreciation and amortization 4,636 6.2 % 4,301 5.4 % Pre-opening costs 9 — % 89 0.1 % Impairment and other lease charges 3,089 4.1 % 3,122 3.9 % Goodwill impairment 21,424 28.5 % — — % Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 125 0.2 % — — % Nine Months Ended September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 Pollo Tropical: (a) (a) Restaurant sales $ 271,955 $ 283,447 Cost of sales 85,855 31.6 % 93,716 33.1 % Restaurant wages and related expenses 63,387 23.3 % 65,652 23.2 % Restaurant rent expense 16,393 6.0 % 13,024 4.6 % Other restaurant operating expenses 36,665 13.5 % 38,270 13.5 % Advertising expense 9,351 3.4 % 9,859 3.5 % Depreciation and amortization 16,118 5.9 % 16,117 5.7 % Pre-opening costs 307 0.1 % 699 0.2 % Impairment and other lease charges (162 ) (0.1 )% 3,439 1.2 % Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 2,784 1.0 % — — % Taco Cabana: Restaurant sales $ 227,528 $ 235,504 Cost of sales 70,469 31.0 % 72,559 30.8 % Restaurant wages and related expenses 71,874 31.6 % 76,451 32.5 % Restaurant rent expense 19,220 8.4 % 13,837 5.9 % Other restaurant operating expenses 31,764 14.0 % 37,128 15.8 % Advertising expense 8,438 3.7 % 8,187 3.5 % Depreciation and amortization 13,402 5.9 % 11,791 5.0 % Pre-opening costs 556 0.2 % 782 0.3 % Impairment and other lease charges 4,829 2.1 % 3,100 1.3 % Goodwill impairment 67,909 29.8 % — — % Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 701 0.3 % — — % (a) Percent of restaurant sales for the applicable segment. FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information

The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial data for the periods indicated

(In thousands): Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to the applicable operating segments before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other lease charges, goodwill impairment, closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income, stock-based compensation expense, other expense (income), net, and certain significant items for each segment that are related to strategic changes and/or are not related to the ongoing operation of our restaurants as set forth in the reconciliation table below. Adjusted EBITDA for each of our segments includes an allocation of general and administrative expenses associated with administrative support for executive management, information systems and certain finance, legal, supply chain, human resources, construction and other administrative functions. Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding franchise royalty revenues and fees, pre-opening costs and general and administrative expenses (including corporate-level general and administrative expenses). Adjusted EBITDA for each of our segments is the primary measure of segment profit or loss used by our chief operating decision maker for purposes of allocating resources to our segments and assessing their performance. In addition, management believes that Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results of operations calculated in accordance with GAAP and our reconciliation of net income (loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (i) provide useful information about our operating performance and period-over-period changes, (ii) provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business, and (iii) permit investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ongoing earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. However, such measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies. Three Months Ended Pollo Tropical Taco Cabana Consolidated September 29, 2019: Net loss $ (22,182 ) Benefit from income taxes (2,946 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 3,857 $ (28,985 ) $ (25,128 ) Add: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 5,529 4,636 10,165 Impairment and other lease charges 165 3,089 3,254 Goodwill impairment — 21,424 21,424 Interest expense 398 425 823 Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 601 125 726 Other expense (income), net 5 59 64 Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages 39 63 102 Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments 6,737 29,821 36,558 General and administrative expense adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 268 241 509 Digital and brand repositioning costs 118 97 215 Total general and administrative expense adjustments 386 338 724 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,980 $ 1,174 $ 12,154 Restaurant-level adjustments: Add: Pre-opening costs 68 9 77 Add: Other general and administrative expense(1) 7,135 5,961 13,096 Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees 432 227 659 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,751 $ 6,917 $ 24,668 September 30, 2018: Net income $ 2,047 Benefit from income taxes (4,892 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 2,976 $ (5,821 ) $ (2,845 ) Add: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 5,438 4,301 9,739 Impairment and other lease charges 3,295 3,122 6,417 Interest expense 448 476 924 Other expense (income), net (29 ) 76 47 Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages 4 2 6 Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments 9,156 7,977 17,133 General and administrative expense adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 407 325 732 Restructuring costs and retention bonuses 5 12 17 Total general and administrative expense adjustments 412 337 749 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,544 $ 2,493 $ 15,037 Restaurant-level adjustments: Add: Pre-opening costs 134 89 223 Add: Other general and administrative expense(1) 6,878 5,657 12,535 Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees 453 229 682 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,103 $ 8,010 $ 27,113 Nine Months Ended Pollo Tropical Taco Cabana Consolidated September 29, 2019: Net loss $ (63,333 ) Benefit from income taxes (1,377 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 16,731 $ (81,441 ) $ (64,710 ) Add: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 16,118 13,402 29,520 Impairment and other lease charges (162 ) 4,829 4,667 Goodwill impairment — 67,909 67,909 Interest expense 1,534 1,490 3,024 Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income 2,784 701 3,485 Other expense (income), net 749 171 920 Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages 48 97 145 Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments 21,071 88,599 109,670 General and administrative expense adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,196 797 1,993 Restructuring costs and retention bonuses 827 137 964 Digital and brand repositioning costs 118 97 215 Total general and administrative expense adjustments 2,141 1,031 3,172 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,943 $ 8,189 $ 48,132 Restaurant-level adjustments: Add: Pre-opening costs 307 556 863 Add: Other general and administrative expense(1) 21,427 17,788 39,215 Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees 1,325 673 1,998 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,352 $ 25,860 $ 86,212 September 30, 2018: Net income $ 15,724 Benefit from income taxes (246 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ 21,901 $ (6,423 ) $ 15,478 Add: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 16,117 11,791 27,908 Impairment and other lease charges 3,439 3,100 6,539 Interest expense 1,467 1,512 2,979 Other expense (income), net (1,577 ) (1,555 ) (3,132 ) Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages 23 33 56 Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments 19,469 14,881 34,350 General and administrative expense adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,458 1,130 2,588 Board and shareholder matter costs (328 ) (269 ) (597 ) Restructuring costs and retention bonuses 187 333 520 Legal settlements and related costs (167 ) — (167 ) Total general and administrative expense adjustments 1,150 1,194 2,344 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,520 $ 9,652 $ 52,172 Restaurant-level adjustments: Add: Pre-opening costs 699 782 1,481 Add: Other general and administrative expense(1) 21,105 17,573 38,678 Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees 1,376 632 2,008 Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,948 $ 27,375 $ 90,323 (1) Excludes general and administrative adjustments above. FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information

The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial data for the periods indicated

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts): Adjusted net income and related adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) before impairment and other lease charges, goodwill impairment, closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income, other expense (income), net, board and shareholder matter costs, restructuring costs and retention bonuses, certain legal settlements and related costs and other significant items that are related to strategic changes and/or are not related to the ongoing operation of our restaurants. Management believes that adjusted net income and related adjusted earnings per diluted share, when viewed with our results of operations calculated in accordance with GAAP (i) provide useful information about our operating performance and period-over-period growth, (ii) provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business, and (iii) permit investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ongoing earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. However, such measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly should not be considered as alternatives to net income or net income per share as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies. (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Benefit

From

Income

Taxes (a) Net

Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Benefit

From

Income

Taxes (a) Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported - GAAP $ (25,128 ) $ (2,946 ) $ (22,182 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (2,845 ) $ (4,892 ) $ 2,047 $ 0.08 Adjustments: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Income tax due to federal rate change (a) — — — — — 3,861 (3,861 ) (0.14 ) Impairment and other lease charges (b) 3,254 903 2,351 0.09 6,417 1,619 4,798 0.18 Goodwill impairment (c) 21,424 2,111 19,313 0.73 — — — — Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income (d) 726 201 525 0.02 — — — — Other expense (income), net (e) 64 18 46 — 47 12 35 — Total non-general and administrative expense 25,468 3,233 22,235 0.84 6,464 5,492 972 0.04 General and administrative expense adjustments: Restructuring costs and retention bonuses (g) — — — — 17 4 13 — Digital and brand repositioning costs (i) 215 60 155 0.01 Total general and administrative expense 215 60 155 0.01 17 4 13 — Adjusted - Non-GAAP $ 555 $ 347 $ 208 $ 0.01 $ 3,636 $ 604 $ 3,032 $ 0.11 (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 Income

(Loss)

Before

Income

Taxes Benefit

From

Income

Taxes (a) Net

Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Income

Before

Income

Taxes Benefit

From

Income

Taxes (a) Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported - GAAP $ (64,710 ) $ (1,377 ) $ (63,333 ) $ (2.37 ) $ 15,478 $ (246 ) $ 15,724 $ 0.58 Adjustments: Non-general and administrative expense adjustments: Income tax due to federal rate change (a) — — — — — 3,861 (3,861 ) (0.14 ) Impairment and other lease charges (b) 4,667 1,295 3,372 0.13 6,539 1,650 4,889 0.18 Goodwill impairment (c) 67,909 2,111 65,798 2.46 — — — — Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income (d) 3,485 967 2,518 0.09 — — — — Other expense (income), net (e) 920 255 665 0.02 (3,132 ) (790 ) (2,342 ) (0.09 ) Total non-general and administrative expense 76,981 4,628 72,353 2.71 3,407 4,721 (1,314 ) (0.05 ) General and administrative expense adjustments: Board and shareholder matter costs (f) — — — — (597 ) (151 ) (446 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring costs and retention bonuses (g) 964 268 696 0.03 520 131 389 0.01 Legal settlements and related costs (h) — — — — (167 ) (42 ) (125 ) — Digital and brand repositioning costs (i) 215 60 155 0.01 Total general and administrative expense 1,179 328 851 0.03 (244 ) (62 ) (182 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted - Non-GAAP $ 13,450 $ 3,579 $ 9,871 $ 0.37 $ 18,641 $ 4,413 $ 14,228 $ 0.52 (a) The benefit from income taxes related to the adjustments was calculated using the Company's combined federal statutory and estimated state rate of 27.7% and 25.2% for the periods ending September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. For fiscal years beginning January 1, 2018, our federal statutory tax rate is 21% as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Act") in December 2017. In 2018, in conjunction with a cost segregation study conducted prior to filing our 2017 federal income tax return, we changed the depreciation method for certain assets for federal income tax purposes to accelerate tax deductions. Changes in our 2017 federal income tax return from the amounts recorded as of December 31, 2017 were primarily the result of changing the depreciable lives of assets for federal income tax purposes. These changes allowed us to record an incremental benefit of $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. (b) Impairment and other lease charges for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 primarily consist of impairment charges of $3.3 million and $5.5 million, respectively, and a lease charge recoveries benefit related to closed restaurant lease terminations of $(0.9) million for the nine months ended September 29, 2019. The impairment charges primarily related to assets for eight underperforming Taco Cabana restaurants that we continue to operate and equipment from previously impaired restaurants. Impairment and other lease charges for the three months ended September 30, 2018 primarily include impairment charges of $5.7 million related to underperforming Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants and lease charges, net of recoveries, of $0.7 million related to an office relocation in the third quarter of 2018 and adjustments to estimates of future lease cost for certain previously closed restaurants. Impairment and other lease charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 also include impairment charges of $0.4 million primarily related to closed restaurants and an underperforming Taco Cabana restaurant, and a net benefit of $(0.3) million in lease charge recoveries due primarily to a lease termination, a lease assignment, subleases and other adjustments to estimates of future lease costs. (c) Goodwill impairment for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 consists of a non-cash impairment charge to write down the value of goodwill for the Taco Cabana reporting unit. The related benefit from income taxes is the benefit attributable to the portion of the goodwill that was tax deductible. (d) Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 primarily consists of closed restaurant lease costs of $1.9 million and $6.2 million, respectively, partially offset by sublease income of $(1.1) million and $(2.8) million, respectively. As a result of adopting ASC 842, lease costs related to closed restaurants are recorded as closed restaurant rent. These costs were previously recorded as lease charges within impairment and other lease charges when a restaurant closed. (e) Other expense (income), net for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 consists of the write-off of site development costs of $0.1 million. Other expense (income), net for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 also includes costs for the removal, transfer and storage of equipment from closed restaurants of $0.7 million. Other expense (income), net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 primarily includes $0.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively, in insurance recoveries related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma partially offset by the write-off of site development costs of $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, and costs for the removal, transfer and storage of equipment from closed restaurants of $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively. Other expense (income), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 also includes total gains of $1.2 million on the sales of restaurant properties. (f) Board and shareholder matter costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 include fee reductions and final insurance recoveries related to 2017 shareholder activism costs. (g) Restructuring costs and retention bonuses for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 include severance costs related to eliminated positions. Restructuring costs and retention bonuses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, include severance related to the Strategic Renewal Plan and reduction in force and bonuses paid to certain employees for retention purposes. (h) Legal settlements and related costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 include reductions to final settlement amounts and benefits related to litigation matters. (i) Digital and brand repositioning costs for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 include consulting costs related to repositioning the digital experience for our customers. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006126/en/

