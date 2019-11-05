Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
11/05/2019 | 04:07pm EST
Company Completes Key Executive Hires and Continues Progress on Strategic Drivers of Future Growth
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Fiesta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands, today reported results for the 13-week third quarter 2019, which ended on September 29, 2019.
Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger said, "Although quarterly comparable restaurant sales declined, we experienced sequential improvement at both brands as a result of our everyday value platform, LTO promotions and growing sales traction from our investments in off premise channels. In addition, third quarter comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical were negatively impacted by Hurricane Dorian by approximately 150 basis points and by planned sales cannibalization of roughly 80 basis points. We were encouraged by the fact that Pollo Tropical comparable restaurant transactions exceeded the industry benchmark for the quarter and comparable restaurant sales were positive for the period in September following the hurricane, with improvement across all Florida markets. We launched Taco Cabana's value platform, 'TC Time', in September, which helped drive the brand's comparable restaurant transactions above the industry benchmark index in Texas during the month."
Mr. Stockinger continued, "We continued to make strong progress during the quarter on our sales-building initiatives of menu innovation and simplification, everyday value platforms, and off premise dining including online, delivery and catering. The sales performance in September is only partially reflective of those efforts. We expect those investments will continue to accelerate results for the remainder of the year and into 2020. We also continue to focus on restaurant level margin improvement. Excluding the impact of lease accounting changes and the hurricane impact, Pollo Tropical restaurant margins would have increased, and Taco Cabana restaurant margins would have been flat to last year, despite the sales decline."
Mr. Stockinger added, "We were also very excited to have filled two more key positions in our senior leadership team during the third quarter. We named industry veteran Dirk Montgomery as our new CFO and Hope Diaz joined Fiesta as our new CMO. They each bring very strong capability and deep restaurant experience to Fiesta and they will help us accelerate the speed of our progress."
Mr. Stockinger concluded, "As we close out the year and look toward 2020, we expect stable food costs for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 vs. the prior year based on supply commitments in place across key commodities. We will maintain our focus on building sales growth across in store and off premise channels by continuing to enhance our brands' attractiveness to guests."
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary
Total revenues decreased 6.0% to $164.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $174.6 million in the third quarter of 2018;
Comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical decreased 3.8%;
Comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana decreased 4.8%;
Net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, which includes a $0.84 per diluted share negative impact from $3.3 million in impairment charges, $21.4 million in non-cash impairment of goodwill, and $0.7 million in net closed restaurant rent charges, net of income tax benefits of $3.2 million, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018;
Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, which includes a $0.02 per diluted share negative impact from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to adjusted net income of $3.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);
Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical of $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.4 million higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2018;
Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Pollo Tropical of $17.8 million, or 20.1% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.4 million, or 0.4% of restaurant sales, higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to $19.1 million, or 20.4% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2018 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);
Adjusted EBITDA for Taco Cabana of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.5 million higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2018;
Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Taco Cabana of $6.9 million, or 9.2% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.5 million, or 0.6% of restaurant sales, higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to $8.0 million, or 10.0% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2018 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below); and
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 would have been $0.8 million higher absent accounting changes resulting from adoption of the new lease accounting standard, compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below).
Taco Cabana Goodwill Impairment
As of September 29, 2019, in response to a further decrease in the market price of Fiesta's common stock and lower than expected profitability in the third quarter, we performed an interim impairment test of the Company’s goodwill. Based on this interim impairment test, we recorded a $21.4 million non-cash impairment charge to write down the value of goodwill for the Taco Cabana reporting unit, which resulted in a full impairment of the Taco Cabana reporting unit goodwill and had an unfavorable impact on net income (loss) of $19.3 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. We previously recorded a $46.5 million non-cash impairment charge to write down the value of goodwill for the Taco Cabana reporting unit in the second quarter of 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Brand Results
Pollo Tropical restaurant sales decreased 5.6% to $88.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $93.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 3.8% and nine fewer restaurants in 2019. Off premise sales consisting of online, catering, and delivery orders comprised 4.4% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.7% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2018. Sales cannibalization from new restaurants on existing restaurants negatively impacted comparable restaurant sales by approximately 80 basis points while Hurricane Dorian negatively impacted comparable restaurant sales by approximately 150 basis points. The decrease in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a 2.7% decrease in comparable restaurant transactions and a 1.1% decrease in average check. The decrease in average check was driven primarily by discounted pricing for Pollo Time partially offset by menu price increases of approximately 1.1%.
Pollo Tropical's third quarter 2019 comparable restaurant sales were 0.5% lower than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Florida benchmark while comparable restaurant transactions were 2.9% higher than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Florida benchmark for the markets in which we operate. However, excluding planned sales cannibalization where we have opened new restaurants in the proximity of existing units with high sales in order to improve the customer experience and increase overall sales, Pollo Tropical's third quarter 2019 comparable restaurant sales were 0.3% higher than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Florida benchmark for the markets while comparable restaurant transactions were 3.7% higher than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Florida benchmark for the markets in which we operate.
Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical decreased to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Absent the $0.4 million negative impact from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 would have decreased by $1.2 million. The decrease was due to higher restaurant wages and related expenses due to higher wage rates and overtime, higher other operating expenses due to higher third-party delivery fees and contracted cleaning services, and higher G&A expenses due to the timing of incentive compensation accrual adjustments and investments in off premise support, as a percent of restaurant sales, as well as the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales, partially offset by lower cost of sales due to favorable commodities and lower repairs and maintenance expenses due to the outsourcing of repairs, as a percent of restaurant sales. As noted above, Hurricane Dorian negatively impacted sales by approximately 150 basis points, with the estimate of lost profit from the sales decline of $0.6 million.
Taco Cabana restaurant sales decreased 6.3% to $75.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $80.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 4.8% and six fewer restaurants in 2019. Off premise sales consisting of online, catering, and delivery orders comprised 3.6% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.4% of total restaurant sales in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a 5.6% decrease in comparable restaurant transactions partially offset by a 0.8% increase in average check. The increase in average check was due primarily to menu price increases of 1.4% and the introduction of higher priced shareable items, partially offset by discounted pricing for TC Time. Tropical storm severe weather during the quarter resulted in store closures due to flooding, which resulted in a negative sales impact of approximately 20 basis points.
Taco Cabana's third quarter 2019 comparable restaurant sales were 1.9% lower than TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Texas benchmark for the markets in which we operate while comparable restaurant transactions mirrored TDnK's Black Box Intelligence's fast-casual Texas benchmark for the markets in which we operate.
Adjusted EBITDA for Taco Cabana decreased to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Absent the $0.5 million negative impact from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 would have decreased by $0.9 million. The decrease was primarily due to higher cost of sales due to increased discounting and promotional activity, higher advertising expense due to increased media spend, higher other operating expenses due to third-party delivery fees, and higher G&A expenses due to the timing of incentive compensation accrual adjustments and investments in off premise support, as a percent of restaurant sales, as well as the impact of lower comparable restaurant sales, partially offset by lower restaurant wages and related expenses due to improved staffing utilization that was partially offset by higher wage rates and overtime, as a percent of restaurant sales.
Lease Accounting Change
We adopted Financial Accounting Standard Board ("FASB") Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASC 842"), which requires lessee recognition of lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet, as of the beginning of fiscal 2019. The new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, had a significant impact on our results of operations because we had $18.6 million in sale-leaseback gains from which we no longer receive a benefit to rent expense and we have a significant number of closed restaurants for which we had previous closed restaurant rent reserves and would not have recognized current period expense under the previous accounting standard.
As a result of adopting this standard, substantially all previously deferred gains on sale-leaseback transactions were recognized as an adjustment to retained earnings and we will no longer receive the benefit to rent expense from amortizing these gains resulting in higher rent expense being recognized each period over the life of the respective leases. Amortization of deferred gains from sale-leaseback transactions for the three months ended September 30, 2018 totaled approximately $0.4 million and $0.5 million for Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, respectively.
Additionally, prior to the adoption of ASC 842, we recorded closed restaurant reserves representing future minimum lease payments and ancillary costs from the date of the restaurant closure to the end of the remaining lease term, net of estimated sublease recoveries, when a restaurant closed, recorded expense related to the accretion of the reserve each period, and recorded subsequent changes in the assumptions related to the sublease income to expense in the period in which the assumptions changed. The subsequent closed restaurant rent payments were recorded as a reduction to the closed restaurant reserves, with no rent related expense being recorded in the period. As a result of adopting ASC 842, these closed restaurant rent reserves were recorded as a reduction to operating lease right-of-use assets, and rent expense (the straight-line amortization of the right-of-use assets and accretion of the lease liability) related to closed restaurants is now included within closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income in the condensed consolidated statement of operations each period. The comparative period information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standard in effect for that period. Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income for the three months ended September 29, 2019 totaled $0.6 million and $0.1 million for Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, respectively.
Increased Share Repurchase Authorization
On November 5, 2019, Fiesta announced an increase to its share repurchase program of an additional 1.0 million shares of common stock. The Company has purchased a total of 1,176,895 shares of common stock under its prior share repurchase program authorization, and, following this increase, 1,823,105 shares of common stock remain available for purchase.
Under the share repurchase program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, general market and economic conditions, and other corporate considerations. The share repurchase program has no time limit and may be modified, suspended, superseded or terminated at any time by the board of directors.
Restaurant Portfolio
During the third quarter of 2019, Fiesta opened one Pollo Tropical in South Florida. As of September 29, 2019, there were 141 Company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 165 Company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, 31 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Guyana and Panama and eight franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in the U.S.
Capital Expenditures
Full year capital expenditures in 2019 include opening three new Company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants in South Florida and three new Company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas. Total capital expenditures in 2019 are now expected to be in the lower half of the previous $45 million to $55 million range. The full range includes $11 million to $13 million to develop new Company-owned restaurants, $10 million to $12 million to implement information technology and other systems projects and $1 million in catering equipment. In addition, ongoing reinvestment in our Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana Company-owned restaurants in 2019 consists of $16 million to $18 million for restaurant remodeling, equipment to support new menu platforms and other facility enhancements, and $10 million to $11 million for capital maintenance.
Total capital expenditures in 2020 are expected to be approximately $5 million to $10 million lower than the current year due primarily to lower levels of new equipment and facility enhancements and fewer new Company-owned restaurant openings.
Forward Looking Statements
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended (a)
Nine Months Ended (a)
September 29, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 29, 2019
September 30, 2018
Revenues:
Restaurant sales
$
163,589
$
173,966
$
499,483
$
518,951
Franchise royalty revenues and fees
659
682
1,998
2,008
Total revenues
164,248
174,648
501,481
520,959
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
52,056
56,021
156,324
166,275
Restaurant wages and related expenses (b)
44,459
47,943
135,261
142,103
Restaurant rent expense (c)
11,970
9,129
35,613
26,861
Other restaurant operating expenses (c)
24,153
27,294
68,429
75,398
Advertising expense
6,385
6,472
17,789
18,046
General and administrative expenses (b)(d)
13,820
13,284
42,387
41,023
Depreciation and amortization
10,165
9,739
29,520
27,908
Pre-opening costs
77
223
863
1,481
Impairment and other lease charges (e)
3,254
6,417
4,667
6,539
Goodwill impairment (f)
21,424
—
67,909
—
Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income (g)
726
—
3,485
—
Other expense (income), net (h)
64
47
920
(3,132
)
Total operating expenses
188,553
176,569
563,167
502,502
Income (loss) from operations
(24,305
)
(1,921
)
(61,686
)
18,457
Interest expense
823
924
3,024
2,979
Income (loss) before income taxes
(25,128
)
(2,845
)
(64,710
)
15,478
Benefit from income taxes (i)
(2,946
)
(4,892
)
(1,377
)
(246
)
Net income (loss)
$
(22,182
)
$
2,047
$
(63,333
)
$
15,724
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
(0.84
)
$
0.08
$
(2.37
)
$
0.58
Diluted
(0.84
)
0.08
(2.37
)
0.58
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
26,548,116
26,954,285
26,734,822
26,900,716
Diluted
26,548,116
26,958,874
26,734,822
26,905,391
(a)
The Company uses a 52- or 53-week fiscal year that ends on the Sunday closest to December 31. The three- and nine-month periods ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018 each included 13 and 39 weeks, respectively.
(b)
Restaurant wages and related expenses include stock-based compensation of $102 and $6 for the three months ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and $145 and $56 for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation expense of $509 and $732 for the three months ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and $1,993 and $2,588 for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.
(c)
As a result of adopting Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASC 842"), restaurant rent expense for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 includes real estate taxes and common area maintenance costs. These costs are included in other restaurant operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. In addition, as a result of adopting ASC 842 in fiscal 2019, rent expense does not include the benefit of amortizing previously deferred sale leaseback gains, which increased rent expense by $0.8 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019, respectively.
(d)
See notes (f)-(i) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."
(e)
See note (b) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."
(f)
See note (c) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."
(g)
See note (d) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."
(h)
See note (e) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."
(i)
See note (a) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 29, 2019
December 30, 2018
Assets
Cash
$
3,509
$
5,258
Other current assets
26,287
39,141
Property and equipment, net
221,122
231,328
Operating lease right-of-use assets
254,449
—
Goodwill
56,307
123,484
Deferred income taxes
8,243
10,383
Other assets
7,685
9,065
Total assets
$
577,602
$
418,659
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
$
58,250
$
46,561
Long-term debt, net of current portion
70,887
79,636
Deferred income sale-leaseback of real estate
—
19,899
Operating lease liabilities
258,891
—
Other non-current liabilities
8,066
32,504
Total liabilities
396,094
178,600
Stockholders' equity
181,508
240,059
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
577,602
$
418,659
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated
(In thousands, except percentages):
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 29,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 29,
2019
September 30,
2018
Segment revenues:
Pollo Tropical
$
88,741
$
94,045
$
273,280
$
284,823
Taco Cabana
75,507
80,603
228,201
236,136
Total revenues
$
164,248
$
174,648
$
501,481
$
520,959
Change in comparable restaurant sales (a):
Pollo Tropical
(3.8
)%
6.5
%
(2.5
)%
3.6
%
Taco Cabana
(4.8
)%
12.2
%
(2.8
)%
4.3
%
Average sales per Company-owned restaurant:
Pollo Tropical
Comparable restaurants (b)
$
639
$
644
$
1,986
$
1,985
New restaurants (c)
447
428
1,333
1,307
Total Company-owned (d)
626
624
1,943
1,915
Taco Cabana
Comparable restaurants (b)
$
457
$
474
$
1,392
$
1,416
New restaurants (c)
460
422
1,369
1,183
Total Company-owned (d)
456
470
1,389
1,399
Income (loss) before income taxes:
Pollo Tropical
$
3,857
$
2,976
$
16,731
$
21,901
Taco Cabana
(28,985
)
(5,821
)
(81,441
)
(6,423
)
Adjusted EBITDA (e):
Pollo Tropical
$
10,980
$
12,544
$
39,943
$
42,520
Taco Cabana
1,174
2,493
8,189
9,652
Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (e)(f):
Pollo Tropical
$
17,751
$
19,103
$
60,352
$
62,948
Taco Cabana
6,917
8,010
25,860
27,375
(a)
Restaurants are included in comparable restaurant sales after they have been open for 18 months or longer.
(b)
Comparable restaurants are restaurants that have been open for 18 months or longer. Average sales for comparable Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing comparable restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of comparable restaurants for the applicable segment for such period.
(c)
New restaurants are restaurants that have been open for less than 18 months. Average sales for new Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing new restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of new restaurants for the applicable segment for such period.
(d)
Average sales for total Company-owned restaurants are derived by dividing restaurant sales for such period for the applicable segment by the average number of open restaurants for the applicable segment for such period.
(e)
Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by $0.4 million and $0.5 million for Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019, and by $1.1 million and $1.4 million for Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana, respectively, in the nine months ended September 29, 2019 related to adopting ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard.
(f)
Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the reconciliation from net income (loss) to Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA in the table titled "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information."
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental data for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 29,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 29,
2019
September 30,
2018
Company-owned restaurant openings:
Pollo Tropical
1
—
2
4
Taco Cabana
—
1
3
7
Total new restaurant openings
1
1
5
11
Company-owned restaurant closings:
Pollo Tropical
—
—
—
—
Taco Cabana
—
—
—
(2
)
Net change in restaurants
1
1
5
9
Number of Company-owned restaurants:
Pollo Tropical
141
150
141
150
Taco Cabana
165
171
165
171
Total Company-owned restaurants
306
321
306
321
Number of franchised restaurants:
Pollo Tropical
31
30
31
30
Taco Cabana
8
8
8
8
Total franchised restaurants
39
38
39
38
Total number of restaurants:
Pollo Tropical
172
180
172
180
Taco Cabana
173
179
173
179
Total restaurants
345
359
345
359
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated
(In thousands, except percentages):
Three Months Ended
September 29, 2019
September 30, 2018
Pollo Tropical:
(a)
(a)
Restaurant sales
$
88,309
$
93,592
Cost of sales
28,239
32.0
%
31,219
33.4
%
Restaurant wages and related expenses
20,944
23.7
%
21,947
23.4
%
Restaurant rent expense
5,477
6.2
%
4,392
4.7
%
Other restaurant operating expenses
12,807
14.5
%
13,521
14.4
%
Advertising expense
3,130
3.5
%
3,413
3.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
5,529
6.3
%
5,438
5.8
%
Pre-opening costs
68
0.1
%
134
0.1
%
Impairment and other lease charges
165
0.2
%
3,295
3.5
%
Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income
601
0.7
%
—
—
%
Taco Cabana:
Restaurant sales
$
75,280
$
80,374
Cost of sales
23,817
31.6
%
24,802
30.9
%
Restaurant wages and related expenses
23,515
31.2
%
25,996
32.3
%
Restaurant rent expense
6,493
8.6
%
4,737
5.9
%
Other restaurant operating expenses
11,346
15.1
%
13,773
17.1
%
Advertising expense
3,255
4.3
%
3,059
3.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
4,636
6.2
%
4,301
5.4
%
Pre-opening costs
9
—
%
89
0.1
%
Impairment and other lease charges
3,089
4.1
%
3,122
3.9
%
Goodwill impairment
21,424
28.5
%
—
—
%
Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income
125
0.2
%
—
—
%
Nine Months Ended
September 29, 2019
September 30, 2018
Pollo Tropical:
(a)
(a)
Restaurant sales
$
271,955
$
283,447
Cost of sales
85,855
31.6
%
93,716
33.1
%
Restaurant wages and related expenses
63,387
23.3
%
65,652
23.2
%
Restaurant rent expense
16,393
6.0
%
13,024
4.6
%
Other restaurant operating expenses
36,665
13.5
%
38,270
13.5
%
Advertising expense
9,351
3.4
%
9,859
3.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
16,118
5.9
%
16,117
5.7
%
Pre-opening costs
307
0.1
%
699
0.2
%
Impairment and other lease charges
(162
)
(0.1
)%
3,439
1.2
%
Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income
2,784
1.0
%
—
—
%
Taco Cabana:
Restaurant sales
$
227,528
$
235,504
Cost of sales
70,469
31.0
%
72,559
30.8
%
Restaurant wages and related expenses
71,874
31.6
%
76,451
32.5
%
Restaurant rent expense
19,220
8.4
%
13,837
5.9
%
Other restaurant operating expenses
31,764
14.0
%
37,128
15.8
%
Advertising expense
8,438
3.7
%
8,187
3.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
13,402
5.9
%
11,791
5.0
%
Pre-opening costs
556
0.2
%
782
0.3
%
Impairment and other lease charges
4,829
2.1
%
3,100
1.3
%
Goodwill impairment
67,909
29.8
%
—
—
%
Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income
701
0.3
%
—
—
%
(a) Percent of restaurant sales for the applicable segment.
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Non-GAAP Information
The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial data for the periods indicated
(In thousands):
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to the applicable operating segments before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other lease charges, goodwill impairment, closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income, stock-based compensation expense, other expense (income), net, and certain significant items for each segment that are related to strategic changes and/or are not related to the ongoing operation of our restaurants as set forth in the reconciliation table below. Adjusted EBITDA for each of our segments includes an allocation of general and administrative expenses associated with administrative support for executive management, information systems and certain finance, legal, supply chain, human resources, construction and other administrative functions. Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding franchise royalty revenues and fees, pre-opening costs and general and administrative expenses (including corporate-level general and administrative expenses).
Adjusted EBITDA for each of our segments is the primary measure of segment profit or loss used by our chief operating decision maker for purposes of allocating resources to our segments and assessing their performance. In addition, management believes that Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results of operations calculated in accordance with GAAP and our reconciliation of net income (loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (i) provide useful information about our operating performance and period-over-period changes, (ii) provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business, and (iii) permit investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ongoing earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. However, such measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies.
Three Months Ended
Pollo Tropical
Taco Cabana
Consolidated
September 29, 2019:
Net loss
$
(22,182
)
Benefit from income taxes
(2,946
)
Income (loss) before taxes
$
3,857
$
(28,985
)
$
(25,128
)
Add:
Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
5,529
4,636
10,165
Impairment and other lease charges
165
3,089
3,254
Goodwill impairment
—
21,424
21,424
Interest expense
398
425
823
Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income
601
125
726
Other expense (income), net
5
59
64
Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages
39
63
102
Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments
6,737
29,821
36,558
General and administrative expense adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
268
241
509
Digital and brand repositioning costs
118
97
215
Total general and administrative expense adjustments
386
338
724
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,980
$
1,174
$
12,154
Restaurant-level adjustments:
Add: Pre-opening costs
68
9
77
Add: Other general and administrative expense(1)
7,135
5,961
13,096
Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees
432
227
659
Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA
$
17,751
$
6,917
$
24,668
September 30, 2018:
Net income
$
2,047
Benefit from income taxes
(4,892
)
Income (loss) before taxes
$
2,976
$
(5,821
)
$
(2,845
)
Add:
Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
5,438
4,301
9,739
Impairment and other lease charges
3,295
3,122
6,417
Interest expense
448
476
924
Other expense (income), net
(29
)
76
47
Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages
4
2
6
Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments
9,156
7,977
17,133
General and administrative expense adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
407
325
732
Restructuring costs and retention bonuses
5
12
17
Total general and administrative expense adjustments
412
337
749
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,544
$
2,493
$
15,037
Restaurant-level adjustments:
Add: Pre-opening costs
134
89
223
Add: Other general and administrative expense(1)
6,878
5,657
12,535
Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees
453
229
682
Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,103
$
8,010
$
27,113
Nine Months Ended
Pollo Tropical
Taco Cabana
Consolidated
September 29, 2019:
Net loss
$
(63,333
)
Benefit from income taxes
(1,377
)
Income (loss) before taxes
$
16,731
$
(81,441
)
$
(64,710
)
Add:
Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
16,118
13,402
29,520
Impairment and other lease charges
(162
)
4,829
4,667
Goodwill impairment
—
67,909
67,909
Interest expense
1,534
1,490
3,024
Closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income
2,784
701
3,485
Other expense (income), net
749
171
920
Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages
48
97
145
Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments
21,071
88,599
109,670
General and administrative expense adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
1,196
797
1,993
Restructuring costs and retention bonuses
827
137
964
Digital and brand repositioning costs
118
97
215
Total general and administrative expense adjustments
2,141
1,031
3,172
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39,943
$
8,189
$
48,132
Restaurant-level adjustments:
Add: Pre-opening costs
307
556
863
Add: Other general and administrative expense(1)
21,427
17,788
39,215
Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees
1,325
673
1,998
Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA
$
60,352
$
25,860
$
86,212
September 30, 2018:
Net income
$
15,724
Benefit from income taxes
(246
)
Income (loss) before taxes
$
21,901
$
(6,423
)
$
15,478
Add:
Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
16,117
11,791
27,908
Impairment and other lease charges
3,439
3,100
6,539
Interest expense
1,467
1,512
2,979
Other expense (income), net
(1,577
)
(1,555
)
(3,132
)
Stock-based compensation expense in restaurant wages
23
33
56
Total non-general and administrative expense adjustments
19,469
14,881
34,350
General and administrative expense adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
1,458
1,130
2,588
Board and shareholder matter costs
(328
)
(269
)
(597
)
Restructuring costs and retention bonuses
187
333
520
Legal settlements and related costs
(167
)
—
(167
)
Total general and administrative expense adjustments
1,150
1,194
2,344
Adjusted EBITDA
$
42,520
$
9,652
$
52,172
Restaurant-level adjustments:
Add: Pre-opening costs
699
782
1,481
Add: Other general and administrative expense(1)
21,105
17,573
38,678
Less: Franchise royalty revenue and fees
1,376
632
2,008
Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA
$
62,948
$
27,375
$
90,323
(1) Excludes general and administrative adjustments above.
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Non-GAAP Information
The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial data for the periods indicated
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts):
Adjusted net income and related adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) before impairment and other lease charges, goodwill impairment, closed restaurant rent expense, net of sublease income, other expense (income), net, board and shareholder matter costs, restructuring costs and retention bonuses, certain legal settlements and related costs and other significant items that are related to strategic changes and/or are not related to the ongoing operation of our restaurants. Management believes that adjusted net income and related adjusted earnings per diluted share, when viewed with our results of operations calculated in accordance with GAAP (i) provide useful information about our operating performance and period-over-period growth, (ii) provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business, and (iii) permit investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ongoing earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. However, such measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly should not be considered as alternatives to net income or net income per share as indicators of operating performance or liquidity. Also, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies.
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 29, 2019
September 30, 2018
Income
(Loss)
Before
Income
Taxes
Benefit
From
Income
Taxes (a)
Net
Income
(Loss)
Diluted
EPS
Income
(Loss)
Before
Income
Taxes
Benefit
From
Income
Taxes (a)
Net
Income
Diluted
EPS
Reported - GAAP
$
(25,128
)
$
(2,946
)
$
(22,182
)
$
(0.84
)
$
(2,845
)
$
(4,892
)
$
2,047
$
0.08
Adjustments:
Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:
Income tax due to federal rate change (a)
—
—
—
—
—
3,861
(3,861
)
(0.14
)
Impairment and other lease charges (b)
3,254
903
2,351
0.09
6,417
1,619
4,798
0.18
Goodwill impairment (c)
21,424
2,111
19,313
0.73
—
—
—
—
Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income (d)
726
201
525
0.02
—
—
—
—
Other expense (income), net (e)
64
18
46
—
47
12
35
—
Total non-general and administrative expense
25,468
3,233
22,235
0.84
6,464
5,492
972
0.04
General and administrative expense adjustments:
Restructuring costs and retention bonuses (g)
—
—
—
—
17
4
13
—
Digital and brand repositioning costs (i)
215
60
155
0.01
Total general and administrative expense
215
60
155
0.01
17
4
13
—
Adjusted - Non-GAAP
$
555
$
347
$
208
$
0.01
$
3,636
$
604
$
3,032
$
0.11
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 29, 2019
September 30, 2018
Income
(Loss)
Before
Income
Taxes
Benefit
From
Income
Taxes (a)
Net
Income
(Loss)
Diluted
EPS
Income
Before
Income
Taxes
Benefit
From
Income
Taxes (a)
Net
Income
Diluted
EPS
Reported - GAAP
$
(64,710
)
$
(1,377
)
$
(63,333
)
$
(2.37
)
$
15,478
$
(246
)
$
15,724
$
0.58
Adjustments:
Non-general and administrative expense adjustments:
Income tax due to federal rate change (a)
—
—
—
—
—
3,861
(3,861
)
(0.14
)
Impairment and other lease charges (b)
4,667
1,295
3,372
0.13
6,539
1,650
4,889
0.18
Goodwill impairment (c)
67,909
2,111
65,798
2.46
—
—
—
—
Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income (d)
3,485
967
2,518
0.09
—
—
—
—
Other expense (income), net (e)
920
255
665
0.02
(3,132
)
(790
)
(2,342
)
(0.09
)
Total non-general and administrative expense
76,981
4,628
72,353
2.71
3,407
4,721
(1,314
)
(0.05
)
General and administrative expense adjustments:
Board and shareholder matter costs (f)
—
—
—
—
(597
)
(151
)
(446
)
(0.02
)
Restructuring costs and retention bonuses (g)
964
268
696
0.03
520
131
389
0.01
Legal settlements and related costs (h)
—
—
—
—
(167
)
(42
)
(125
)
—
Digital and brand repositioning costs (i)
215
60
155
0.01
Total general and administrative expense
1,179
328
851
0.03
(244
)
(62
)
(182
)
(0.01
)
Adjusted - Non-GAAP
$
13,450
$
3,579
$
9,871
$
0.37
$
18,641
$
4,413
$
14,228
$
0.52
(a)
The benefit from income taxes related to the adjustments was calculated using the Company's combined federal statutory and estimated state rate of 27.7% and 25.2% for the periods ending September 29, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. For fiscal years beginning January 1, 2018, our federal statutory tax rate is 21% as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Act") in December 2017. In 2018, in conjunction with a cost segregation study conducted prior to filing our 2017 federal income tax return, we changed the depreciation method for certain assets for federal income tax purposes to accelerate tax deductions. Changes in our 2017 federal income tax return from the amounts recorded as of December 31, 2017 were primarily the result of changing the depreciable lives of assets for federal income tax purposes. These changes allowed us to record an incremental benefit of $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.
(b)
Impairment and other lease charges for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 primarily consist of impairment charges of $3.3 million and $5.5 million, respectively, and a lease charge recoveries benefit related to closed restaurant lease terminations of $(0.9) million for the nine months ended September 29, 2019. The impairment charges primarily related to assets for eight underperforming Taco Cabana restaurants that we continue to operate and equipment from previously impaired restaurants.
Impairment and other lease charges for the three months ended September 30, 2018 primarily include impairment charges of $5.7 million related to underperforming Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants and lease charges, net of recoveries, of $0.7 million related to an office relocation in the third quarter of 2018 and adjustments to estimates of future lease cost for certain previously closed restaurants. Impairment and other lease charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 also include impairment charges of $0.4 million primarily related to closed restaurants and an underperforming Taco Cabana restaurant, and a net benefit of $(0.3) million in lease charge recoveries due primarily to a lease termination, a lease assignment, subleases and other adjustments to estimates of future lease costs.
(c)
Goodwill impairment for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 consists of a non-cash impairment charge to write down the value of goodwill for the Taco Cabana reporting unit. The related benefit from income taxes is the benefit attributable to the portion of the goodwill that was tax deductible.
(d)
Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 primarily consists of closed restaurant lease costs of $1.9 million and $6.2 million, respectively, partially offset by sublease income of $(1.1) million and $(2.8) million, respectively. As a result of adopting ASC 842, lease costs related to closed restaurants are recorded as closed restaurant rent. These costs were previously recorded as lease charges within impairment and other lease charges when a restaurant closed.
(e)
Other expense (income), net for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 consists of the write-off of site development costs of $0.1 million. Other expense (income), net for the nine months ended September 29, 2019 also includes costs for the removal, transfer and storage of equipment from closed restaurants of $0.7 million. Other expense (income), net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 primarily includes $0.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively, in insurance recoveries related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma partially offset by the write-off of site development costs of $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, and costs for the removal, transfer and storage of equipment from closed restaurants of $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively. Other expense (income), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 also includes total gains of $1.2 million on the sales of restaurant properties.
(f)
Board and shareholder matter costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 include fee reductions and final insurance recoveries related to 2017 shareholder activism costs.
(g)
Restructuring costs and retention bonuses for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 include severance costs related to eliminated positions. Restructuring costs and retention bonuses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, include severance related to the Strategic Renewal Plan and reduction in force and bonuses paid to certain employees for retention purposes.
(h)
Legal settlements and related costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 include reductions to final settlement amounts and benefits related to litigation matters.
(i)
Digital and brand repositioning costs for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 include consulting costs related to repositioning the digital experience for our customers.