Fiesta Restaurant : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

09/10/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Montgomery Dirk A

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. [ FRGI ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP,

9/9/2019

SVP, CFO and Treasurer

INC., 14800 LANDMARK

BOULEVARD, SUITE 500

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

DALLAS, TX 75254

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

9/9/2019

A

20000

A(1)

$0.00 (1)

20000

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The Shares were granted to the Reporting Person under the Issuer's 2012 Stock Incentive Plan. The stock award reported herein shall vest in two equal installments: (i) 50% on September 9, 2021 and (ii) the remaining 50% on September 9, 2023.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Montgomery Dirk A

C/O FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

SVP, CFO and Treasurer

14800 LANDMARK BOULEVARD, SUITE 500

DALLAS, TX 75254

Signatures

/s/ Dirk Montgomery

9/10/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:31:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 670 M
EBIT 2019 25,8 M
Net income 2019 -35,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,41x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,39x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 264 M
Chart FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,50  $
Last Close Price 9,76  $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard C. Stockinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stacey S. Rauch Non-Executive Chairman
Danny K. Meisenheimer Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheri Kinder Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ryan Nowlin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC-43.46%238
STARBUCKS CORPORATION46.21%112 710
COMPASS GROUP PLC23.33%39 892
SODEXO12.35%16 198
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.27.75%15 668
WHITBREAD-3.21%7 294
