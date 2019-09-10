Fiesta Restaurant : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The Shares were granted to the Reporting Person under the Issuer's 2012 Stock Incentive Plan. The stock award reported herein shall vest in two equal installments: (i) 50% on September 9, 2021 and (ii) the remaining 50% on September 9, 2023.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Montgomery Dirk A
C/O FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
SVP, CFO and Treasurer
14800 LANDMARK BOULEVARD, SUITE 500
DALLAS, TX 75254
Signatures
/s/ Dirk Montgomery
9/10/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:31:03 UTC