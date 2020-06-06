FIFTH THIRD 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fifth Third Bancorp - FITB

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until June 8, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fifth Third Bancorp (NasdaqGS: FITB), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2016, and March 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Fifth Third and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2020, the Company filed its 2019 10-K, also disclosing that the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) “notified Fifth Third that it intends to file an enforcement action in relation to alleged unauthorized account openings.” This admission and subsequent additional disclosures caused the Company’s stock price to fall, injuring shareholders.

The case is Lee Christakis, et al. v. Fifth Third Bancorp, et al, 20-cv-02176.

