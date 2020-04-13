Log in
FIFTH THIRD SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fifth Third Bancorp - FITB

04/13/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 8, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fifth Third Bancorp (NasdaqGS: FITB), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2016, and March 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Fifth Third and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fitb/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 8, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Fifth Third and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2020, the Company filed its 2019 10-K, also disclosing that the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) “notified Fifth Third that it intends to file an enforcement action in relation to alleged unauthorized account openings.” This admission and subsequent additional disclosures caused the Company’s stock price to fall, injuring shareholders.

The case is Lee Christakis, et al. v. Fifth Third Bancorp, et al, 20-cv-02176.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
