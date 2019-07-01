Fifth Third Bancorp : 18 Students Earn Fifth Third Scholarships from the Fifth Third Foundation

Since its founding in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation has made education programs a key priority. In 2005, Fifth Third established its Scholarship Program to award one-time, $2,500 scholarships annually to children of Fifth Third employees for study at a college or university. This year’s scholarships total $45,000. Nearly 300 students have merited scholarships since 2005.

Chosen and administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., the Fifth Third Scholarship Program recognizes the academic achievements of the following students, listed with their employee parent or parents and their work location:

Daniel R. Annunziato, son of Richard V. Annunziato, New York City.

Chandler P. Ashman, son of Joel R. Ashman, Cincinnati.*

Geoffrey R. Batterbee, son of Robert F. Batterbee, Grand Rapids, Michigan.*

Madeline C. Cherry, daughter of Nathan D. Cherry, Cincinnati.*

Olivia U. Core, daughter of Hideo U. Core, Cincinnati.

Dorris Martha DaGama, daughter of Remmy DaGama, Grand Rapids, Michigan.*

Austin M. Emmons, son of Michael D. Emmons, Cincinnati.

Charlotte I. Fults, daughter of Charles W. Fults, Lexington, Kentucky.

Julia M. Gibbs, daughter of David C. Gibbs, Cincinnati.

Savannah M. Grimes, daughter of Kathleen A. Grimes, Effingham, Illinois.

Eric W. Haun, son of Kelly B. Haun, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Christopher M. Heuser, son of Eric Heuser, Chicago.

Nicholas R. McDonough, son of Steve McDonough, Cincinnati.*

Sydney M. Newby, daughter of Angelo J. Newby, Detroit.

Britney S. Nicholson, daughter of Ronda S. Nicholson, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Morgan T. Reynolds, daughter of Brian D. Reynolds, Cincinnati.

Luke R. Ritter, son of Thomas & Mollie Ritter, Cincinnati.

Easten M. Young, son of Christopher M. & Jenniffer A. Young, Cincinnati.

*National Merit finalist

“I extend my sincere congratulations to these students as they begin the next exciting chapter of their lives and invest in their education,” said Greg D. Carmichael, Fifth Third Bancorp chairman, president and CEO. “We are honored to recognize their academic success and to support them as well as their parents, who are valued members of our Fifth Third team.”

“The Fifth Third Foundation congratulates these 18 deserving students,” said Heidi Jark, senior vice president and managing director of the Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank. “Since 2005, the Foundation has contributed over $730,000 to the higher education of children of Fifth Third employees. Our goal is to support them as they grow and help improve their lives.”

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. is an independent not-for-profit organization. The National Merit Scholarship Program was designed to identify and honor exceptionally able high school students, and to provide a system of services for corporations, foundations and other organizations that wish to sponsor college undergraduate scholarships to students who interest them. All aspects of the selection of winners and the administration of their awards are handled by the NMSC.

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was the first charitable foundation created by a financial institution. The Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

