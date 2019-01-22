Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fifth Third Bancorp    FITB

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (FITB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fifth Third Bancorp : 4Q Profit Falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:51am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Fifth Third Bancorp fourth-quarter earnings fell from a year-earlier.

The Cincinnati-based bank Tuesday reported fourth-quarter income of $455 million, down from $527 million in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings per share came in at 64 cents per share, down from 70 cents a year earlier. EPS included a 5 cent negative impact from items, the bank said.

Net interest income for the quarter was $1.08 billion, up from $956 million in the year-ago period, while noninterest income was $575 million, from $577 million.

The company took a provision for loan and lease losses in the quarter of $95 million, compared to $67 million a year earlier.

"We recently received the regulatory non-objection related to our re-submitted capital plan, including the pro forma impact of MB Financial. We remain confident in our ability to achieve the expected financial synergies from the pending acquisition, and we continue to expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2019," Fifth Third Chief Executive Greg D. Carmichael said.

Fifth Third in May agreed to buy MB Financial in a mostly stock deal, further expanding Fifth Third's presence in Chicago.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 2.23% 27 Delayed Quote.14.75%
MB FINANCIAL INC 1.94% 44.6 Delayed Quote.12.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
07:51aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : 4Q Profit Falls
DJ
06:51aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
06:45aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
BU
01/17FIFTH THIRD BANK : Selected to 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
01/17FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : annual earnings release
01/16FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : CommonBond Cuts 22 Jobs, About 18% of Total -Reuters
DJ
2018FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank Announces $6.7 Milli..
BU
2018FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Federal Reserve Does Not Object to Fifth Third Bancorp's R..
BU
2018FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 940 M
EBIT 2018 2 541 M
Net income 2018 2 110 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 8,78
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 17 702 M
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 29,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars C. Anderson Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Aravind Immaneni Co-COO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sid Deloatch CIO-Corporate & Enterprise Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP14.75%17 702
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.56%182 007
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 709
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.07%53 388
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD5.18%51 396
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC1.54%50 232
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.