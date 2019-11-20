Log in
Fifth Third Bancorp : Accepts Award for Top 10 Solar Recognition

0
11/20/2019 | 12:04pm EST

Solar Energy Industries Association acknowledges Fifth Third’s Corporate Solar Leadership

Fifth Third Bancorp was recognized by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) for inclusion in its seventh annual Solar Means Business Report. Fifth Third’s Director of Environmental Sustainability Scott Hassell accepted the award at the Solar Goes Corporate: Where Clean Energy Buyers and Providers Converge conference in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 7.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005746/en/

Fifth Third’s Director of Environmental Sustainability Scott Hassell accepts a Top 10 Corporate Solar Purchaser Award from Mike Smith, chief business officer of the Solar Energy Industries Association. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fifth Third's Director of Environmental Sustainability Scott Hassell accepts a Top 10 Corporate Solar Purchaser Award from Mike Smith, chief business officer of the Solar Energy Industries Association. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Solar Means Business Report follows solar adoption by businesses across the U.S., ranging from some of the country’s largest and most recognizable brands to the small businesses that make up communities. According to the SEIA, U.S. businesses are increasingly turning to solar energy as a cost-effective means of powering their operations. “As of 2018,” says the SEIA website, “Apple leads the nation with the most solar capacity installed, followed closely by Amazon, Target, Walmart and Switch.”

Fifth Third debuted in the report at number 10 for its 80 megawatt Aulander Holloman Solar Facility in Hertford County, North Carolina, which came online in 2019. The facility is expected to produce as much clean power as Fifth Third uses in one year, making it the first Fortune 500 company in the world to achieve 100% renewable power through a single, solar power project. Aulander Holloman was developed through an innovative virtual power purchase agreement that Fifth Third announced in 2018. SunEnergy1 developed the facility.

The Aulander Holloman Solar Facility is one of the largest solar projects in the United States. The system includes more than 350,000 solar panels using single-axis tracking systems and more than 2,000 inverters and related subsystems. It is rated at 80 MW AC, which measures how much power the project can send to the electric power grid at any given time. The facility consists of roughly 120 MW DC of solar panels enabling the project to generate approximately 202,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity per year.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of September 30, 2019, Fifth Third had $171 billion in assets and operated 1,143 full-service banking centers and 2,487 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2019, had $397 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $46 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2019
