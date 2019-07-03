Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fifth Third Bancorp    FITB

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fifth Third Bancorp : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORM8-K/A

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - FITB

Filed: July 03, 2019 (period: May 17, 2019)

Amendment to a previously filed 8-K

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 1, 2019 (May 17, 2019)

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ohio

001-33653

31-0854434

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

Fifth Third Center

38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, Ohio

45263

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(800) 972-3030

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Name of each exchange

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Stock, Without Par Value

FITB

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Depositary Shares Representing a 1/1000th

FITBI

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.625%

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Source: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, 8-K/A, July 03, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

As previously disclosed, Teresa Tanner, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, provided notice to the Company on May 16, 2019 of her intent to retire. On July 1, 2019, the Company and Ms. Tanner entered into an Agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which she will defer her retirement until July 1, 2021 in order to assist the Company with the completion of certain specified projects initiated under her tenure.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Ms. Tanner will assume the role of Special Advisor to the Company in order to provide these ongoing services, in consideration for which she will receive a lump sum payment of $390,000, subject to her execution and non-revocation of a general release, a base salary of $48,750 per month, and continued vesting of outstanding equity awards through the duration of the Agreement, in accordance with its terms. Ms. Tanner will not be eligible to participate in any other Company compensation plans, including, without limitation, any severance arrangements, variable compensation opportunities, and additional annual grants of equity under the Company's long-term incentive compensation plan. In addition, Ms. Tanner will be subject to a non-competition covenant that prohibits her from competing with the Company for a period of thirty-six months beginning July 1, 2019.

A copy of the Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is fully incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit 10.1 Agreement between Fifth Third Bancorp and Teresa Tanner dated July 1, 2019

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release dated May 20, 2019 (This press release shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference)*

* Previously included with the original filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K on May 20, 2019.

Source: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, 8-K/A, July 03, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(Registrant)

July 3, 2019

By: /s/ TAYFUN TUZUN

Tayfun Tuzun

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Source: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, 8-K/A, July 03, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Exhibit 10.1

EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (this "Agreement") dated as of July 1, 2019, between Fifth Third Bancorp, Fifth Third Bank, and either of their current and former affiliated or related corporate entities, trustees, agents, assigns, successors, owners, board members, officers, directors, employees, employee benefit plans and agents, attorneys, insurers, and reinsurers (hereinafter collectively referred to as, the "Company"), and Teresa Tanner including heirs, agents, and assigns (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Advisor"). Advisor and the Company shall jointly be referred to as "the Parties."

W I T N E S S E T H

WHEREAS, the Company desires to continue to employ the Advisor as a Special Advisor of the Company for a twenty-four (24) month period and the Parties acknowledge that this employment relationship is contemplated to be no longer than twenty-four (24) months, and

WHEREAS, the Company and the Advisor desire to enter into this Agreement as to the terms of the Advisor's employment with the Company.

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing, of the mutual promises contained herein and of other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the Parties hereby agree as follows:

    1. 1. POSITION AND DUTIES.

    2. During the Term of this Agreement (as defined in Section 2hereof), the Advisor shall serve as a Special Advisor of the Company (the "Position"). In such capacity, Advisor shall perform the customary duties and have the customary responsibilities of such Position and such other duties as may be assigned to Advisor from time to time by the Chief Executive Officer or Chief Human Resource Officer, including without limitation,
  2. select coaching assignments, (ii) advise E.W.S. on special projects, (iii) advise on women's development programs (e.g., W.I.L. and W.O.W. programs), and (iv) assist Chief Human Resources Officer with certain culture, diversity and inclusion initiatives. The Advisor's principal place of employment with the Company shall be at the Company's headquarters located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providedthat the Advisor understands and agrees that the Advisor may be required to travel from time to time for business purposes. Advisor will report directly to the Chief Human Resource Officer.
    1. During the Term, the Advisor shall devote the Advisor's business time, energy, business judgment, knowledge and skill and the Advisor's best efforts to the performance of the Advisor's duties with the Company, provided that the foregoing shall not prevent the Advisor, subject to the approval of the Conflict's Committee where required, from (i) serving on the boards of directors of non-profit organizations, (ii) participating in charitable, civic, educational, professional, community or industry affairs, and (iii) managing the Advisor's passive personal investments, so long as such activities in the aggregate do not interfere or conflict with the Advisor's duties hereunder or create a potential business or fiduciary conflict and are consistent with the Company's compliance and trading policies. Consistent with Advisor's obligations in Section 9herein and subject to the approval of the Conflict's Committee, nothing in this section shall prevent the Advisor from serving on the boards of directors of public boards.

1

Source: FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, 8-K/A, July 03, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fifth Third Bancorp published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 18:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
02:13pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
02:03pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
07/01FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : 18 Students Earn Fifth Third Scholarships from the Fifth T..
BU
06/28FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/27FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
06/27FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Announces Capital Distribution Projections
BU
06/27FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Registration of securities issued in business combination ..
PU
06/21FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : and CommonBond Help Enable Students and Families to Financ..
BU
06/20FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 726 M
EBIT 2019 3 268 M
Net income 2019 2 270 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 8,80x
P/E ratio 2020 9,08x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 20 093 M
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 31,1  $
Last Close Price 27,7  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars C. Anderson Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Aravind Immaneni Co-COO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sid Deloatch CIO-Corporate & Enterprise Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP20.36%20 093
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.11%181 954
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.94%54 795
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 309
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.47%49 581
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About