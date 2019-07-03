Fifth Third Bancorp : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
07/03/2019 | 02:13pm EDT
FORM8-K/A
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - FITB
Filed: July 03, 2019 (period: May 17, 2019)
Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K/A
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 1, 2019 (May 17, 2019)
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Ohio
001-33653
31-0854434
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission
(IRS Employer
of incorporation)
File Number)
Identification No.)
Fifth Third Center
38 Fountain Square Plaza, Cincinnati, Ohio
45263
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
(800) 972-3030
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Trading
Name of each exchange
Title of each class
Symbol(s)
on which registered
Common Stock, Without Par Value
FITB
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Depositary Shares Representing a 1/1000th
FITBI
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.625%
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
As previously disclosed, Teresa Tanner, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, provided notice to the Company on May 16, 2019 of her intent to retire. On July 1, 2019, the Company and Ms. Tanner entered into an Agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which she will defer her retirement until July 1, 2021 in order to assist the Company with the completion of certain specified projects initiated under her tenure.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Ms. Tanner will assume the role of Special Advisor to the Company in order to provide these ongoing services, in consideration for which she will receive a lump sum payment of $390,000, subject to her execution and non-revocation of a general release, a base salary of $48,750 per month, and continued vesting of outstanding equity awards through the duration of the Agreement, in accordance with its terms. Ms. Tanner will not be eligible to participate in any other Company compensation plans, including, without limitation, any severance arrangements, variable compensation opportunities, and additional annual grants of equity under the Company's long-term incentive compensation plan. In addition, Ms. Tanner will be subject to a non-competition covenant that prohibits her from competing with the Company for a period of thirty-six months beginning July 1, 2019.
A copy of the Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is fully incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibit 10.1Agreement between Fifth Third Bancorp and Teresa Tanner dated July 1, 2019
Exhibit 99.1Press Release dated May 20, 2019 (This press release shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference)*
* Previously included with the original filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K on May 20, 2019.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
(Registrant)
July 3, 2019
By: /s/ TAYFUN TUZUN
Tayfun Tuzun
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Exhibit 10.1
EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT
EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (this "Agreement") dated as of July 1, 2019, between Fifth Third Bancorp, Fifth Third Bank, and either of their current and former affiliated or related corporate entities, trustees, agents, assigns, successors, owners, board members, officers, directors, employees, employee benefit plans and agents, attorneys, insurers, and reinsurers (hereinafter collectively referred to as, the "Company"), and Teresa Tanner including heirs, agents, and assigns (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Advisor"). Advisor and the Company shall jointly be referred to as "the Parties."
W I T N E S S E T H
WHEREAS, the Company desires to continue to employ the Advisor as a Special Advisor of the Company for a twenty-four (24) month period and the Parties acknowledge that this employment relationship is contemplated to be no longer than twenty-four (24) months, and
WHEREAS, the Company and the Advisor desire to enter into this Agreement as to the terms of the Advisor's employment with the Company.
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing, of the mutual promises contained herein and of other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the Parties hereby agree as follows:
1. POSITION AND DUTIES.
During the Term of this Agreement (as defined inSection 2hereof), the Advisor shall serve as a Special Advisor of the Company (the "Position"). In such capacity, Advisor shall perform the customary duties and have the customary responsibilities of such Position and such other duties as may be assigned to Advisor from time to time by the Chief Executive Officer or Chief Human Resource Officer, including without limitation,
select coaching assignments, (ii) advise E.W.S. on special projects, (iii) advise on women's development programs (e.g., W.I.L. and W.O.W. programs), and (iv) assist Chief Human Resources Officer with certain culture, diversity and inclusion initiatives. The Advisor's principal place of employment with the Company shall be at the Company's headquarters located in Cincinnati, Ohio,providedthat the Advisor understands and agrees that the Advisor may be required to travel from time to time for business purposes. Advisor will report directly to the Chief Human Resource Officer.
During the Term, the Advisor shall devote the Advisor's business time, energy, business judgment, knowledge and skill and the Advisor's best efforts to the performance of the Advisor's duties with the Company, provided that the foregoing shall not prevent the Advisor, subject to the approval of the Conflict's Committee where required, from (i) serving on the boards of directors of non-profit organizations, (ii) participating in charitable, civic, educational, professional, community or industry affairs, and (iii) managing the Advisor's passive personal investments, so long as such activities in the aggregate do not interfere or conflict with the Advisor's duties hereunder or create a potential business or fiduciary conflict and are consistent with the Company's compliance and trading policies. Consistent with Advisor's obligations in Section 9herein and subject to the approval of the Conflict's Committee, nothing in this section shall prevent the Advisor from serving on the boards of directors of public boards.
