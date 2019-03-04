Fifth Third Bancorp : Announces Earnings Release Dates for the Remainder of 2019

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) is scheduled to report financial
results and host conference calls to discuss results on the following
dates:
-
First quarter 2019 – Tuesday, April 23, 2019
-
Second quarter 2019 – Tuesday, July 23, 2019
-
Third quarter 2019 – Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Financial results are expected to be available at approximately 6:30 AM
ET, on each of those dates, with conference calls expected to begin at
approximately 9:00 AM ET. Earnings announcement news releases and
webcasts may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations
website at www.53.com.
Those unable to listen to the live calls will be able to access webcast
replays through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website.
Additionally, telephone replays of the conference calls will be
available for approximately 14 days after the dates noted above.
For the first quarter call, the telephone replay will be available until
approximately May 7, 2019. Those who wish to access the replay may do so
by dialing (800) 585-8367 for domestic access or (404) 537-3406 for
international access (passcode 6679198#).
Dial-in information for the second and third quarter calls will be
provided at a later date.
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of December 31, 2018, the Company
had $146 billion in assets and operates 1,121 full-service Banking
Centers, and 2,419 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among
the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2018,
had $356 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion
for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through
its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market
under the symbol “FITB.”
