Fifth Third Bancorp : Announces Earnings Release Dates for the Remainder of 2019

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) is scheduled to report financial results and host conference calls to discuss results on the following dates:

First quarter 2019 – Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Second quarter 2019 – Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Third quarter 2019 – Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Financial results are expected to be available at approximately 6:30 AM ET, on each of those dates, with conference calls expected to begin at approximately 9:00 AM ET. Earnings announcement news releases and webcasts may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com. Those unable to listen to the live calls will be able to access webcast replays through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website. Additionally, telephone replays of the conference calls will be available for approximately 14 days after the dates noted above.

For the first quarter call, the telephone replay will be available until approximately May 7, 2019. Those who wish to access the replay may do so by dialing (800) 585-8367 for domestic access or (404) 537-3406 for international access (passcode 6679198#).

Dial-in information for the second and third quarter calls will be provided at a later date.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $146 billion in assets and operates 1,121 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,419 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2018, had $356 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304006033/en/