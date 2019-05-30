Log in
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp : Bank Files to Convert From Ohio-State Chartered Bank to National Bank

05/30/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Fifth Third Bank filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to convert from an Ohio state-chartered bank to a national bank, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) said Thursday.

The move would "better align regulatory supervision with its expanding national business model," the company said.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank.

At the end of March, Fifth Third Bancorp had $168 billion in assets and operated banking centers and ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

