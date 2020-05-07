Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fifth Third Bancorp    FITB

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

(FITB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fifth Third Bancorp : Bank Helps More than 31,000 Small Businesses Secure Paycheck Protection Program Loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Fifth Third Bank, National Association announced today that it has secured more than $5.5 billion in funding approval for more than 31,000 businesses through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. These loans have the potential to support up to 555,000 jobs.

“Fifth Third’s focus on helping small business owners is more relevant than ever during these times of uncertainty,” said Greg D. Carmichael, Fifth Third chairman, president and CEO. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and economy. The loans we have secured so far through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program will help to preserve the jobs of up to 555,000 employees of small businesses across the communities we serve and help to restart our economy.”

Through the two rounds of the program authorized by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Fifth Third has:

  • Received approval for more than 31,000 loans
  • Secured more than $5.5 billion in funding
  • Supported up to 555,000 jobs
  • More than 80% of loans approved are for less than $150,000
  • The average of all approved loans is $179,000

Fifth Third continues to accept and process SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan applications on behalf of its customers, who can indicate their interest through 53.com or Fifth Third Direct platforms so long as the current round of funding is available.

“This is about preserving as many jobs and livelihoods as possible in the communities we serve,” Carmichael said. “We will continue our efforts to serve as many as possible. I am very proud of all our bankers who have worked tirelessly to help our small business community. They have demonstrated our commitment and adapted to meet unprecedented customer needs through a difficult time.”

For more information on how Fifth Third is helping customers impacted by COVID-19, visit www.53.com/covid.

About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
01:45pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Bank Helps More than 31,000 Small Businesses Secure Payche..
BU
05/05FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04FIFTH THIRD BANCORP. ALERT : Squitieri & Fearon, LLP Announces Investigation Of ..
PR
05/01FIFTH THIRD BANK : Provides 1.6 Million Meals to Fight Hunger Across Bank's Foot..
BU
04/30FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Earns A- for Climate Leadership from CDP
BU
04/22FIFTH THIRD BANK : and Bellwether Enterprise Announce Strategic Relationship to ..
BU
04/21FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Fifth Third ..
PR
04/21FITB Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fifth Third Bancorp Sharehol..
BU
04/21FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 614 M
EBIT 2020 3 270 M
Net income 2020 1 083 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,41%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 7,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,57x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 11 936 M
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 21,21  $
Last Close Price 16,78  $
Spread / Highest target 90,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jude A. Schramm Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gary R. Heminger Independent Director
Jewell D. Hoover Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-45.41%11 936
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.32%166 174
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.82%59 997
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.15%43 639
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.75%43 505
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-0.57%43 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group