Fifth Third Bancorp : Bank's Chicago Chairman & CEO Mitchell Feiger to Retire

Regional President Mark Hoppe to Succeed Feiger

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced today that Mitchell Feiger, the chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bank (Chicago), will retire on May 29, 2020. Succeeding him as the leader of the Chicago region will be Mark Hoppe, who had been named to the post of regional president in July 2019.

Feiger had served in his current role since the merger of Fifth Third Bank and MB Financial in March 2019. He previously had served as president and CEO of MB Financial. “I expect a seamless transition to Mark’s leadership,” Feiger said. “Mark has worked closely with me and the other members of the leadership team for many years, and even amid today’s challenges, I know he will continue to lead our operations in Chicago with a focus on growth and a dedication to Fifth Third’s core values.”

He added, “I look forward to a new chapter of my life, with greater time available both for community service and my family. This is an opportune time to step down from my day-to-day responsibilities, with a strong leader identified to succeed me.”

Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, CEO and president of Fifth Third Bancorp, said, “We could not be more pleased with the progress we have made in Chicago since the merger. We are well on our way to realizing the ambitions we have for our Chicago operations, and are thankful for Mitch’s accomplishments in setting us on the right course.”

He continued, “We are mindful of the challenges that we all face with the current pandemic. Fortunately, we have a seasoned and recognized leader in Mark Hoppe, who will drive our continued success in Chicago, now and in the future.”

Hoppe’s broad management capabilities include having served in executive leadership roles in banking, including as president of MB Financial Bank, chief executive officer of Taylor Capital and president, CEO and a director of Cole Taylor Bank. His experience in commercial banking also includes more than 27 years with LaSalle Bank, N.A., where, among other responsibilities, he served as CEO of LaSalle Bank Midwest in Michigan.

Hoppe serves on the board of directors and finance committee for Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, the board of trustees for Loyola University of Chicago, and on the board of advisors and executive committee for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago. He is a member of the board of trustees and finance committee of Window to the World Communications, Inc. (“WTTW/WFMT”), and the executive committee of DePaul University’s Center for Financial Services.

Hoppe is a past chairman of the Illinois Bankers Association and past president of the Bankers Club of Chicago.

He holds an MBA and a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $185 billion in assets and operated 1,123 full-service banking centers and 2,464 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2020, had $374 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $42 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005352/en/